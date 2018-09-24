CaneSport.com

Richt on Monday: I have pretty good idea who will start at QB
Coach Mark Richt said Monday on WQAM that the quarterback starting situation still remains unresolved after N’Kosi Perry’s strong outing on Saturday.“I mean I’m going to leave it at we’re going to ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news