Senior defensive backs Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine, along with freshman offensive lineman Delone Scaife Jr., were there because this was all about their roots. They grew up playing on the Richmond-Perrine Giants.

“It’s unbelievable what goes on now,” said Vinny Scavo, associate athletics director for athletic training whose career goes back to being baseball athletic trainer in 1984. “Every coach is enthralled. It’s why I’m here.”

This is the second summer Richt’s program has run one-day camps at parks in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, this year’s each attracting 200 or more youths. It is Richt's way of reaching out to the community. And, obviously, this also is about planting seeds for recruiting.

“We start with about 4 and 5 year olds,” Richt said later in explaining how he begins the camp. “And so we call them out by age and there was this one little guy who didn’t stand up when I said 4 and 5. And I said how old are you? And he looked at me and went (Richt held up three fingers). I said OK, you’re with the 4 year olds. We’re moving you up.”

Precisely at 9, the music stopped, coaches’ whistles blew, and more than 200 campers, including girls --- yes, dozens, gathered in the middle of the field to hear instructions and a pep talk from Richt and staffers. Per NCAA rules, high school students can’t participate in these camps, but there’s no limit on how young the campers who do show up.

At 7:57 a.m. Tuesday the deejay cranked up the pop music as kids and parents began to assemble at Richmond Park in far southwest Miami-Dade County. The giant MARK RICHT FOOTBALL CAMP signs already were attached to fences. Soon Richt, most of his coaching staff, graduate assistants, trainers, Sebastian the Ibis, and three Miami Hurricanes’ football players who played at the park when they were kids arrived.

The walls in the weight room at the park are filled with photos of state and national Pop Warner team champions, including the 2008 and 2009 national champs that featured Johnson and Redwine.

“It’s a great feeling seeing the community come out and be able to work out with UM,” said Johnson, who personally signed in two nephews for the camp - a cornerback and a running back. “And UM actually giving them an opportunity to work out with the kids, give them a positive way to look at life.”

Asked what it was like to be back at the park, Johnson smiled and said, “It means everything. I remember scoring touchdowns. That’s the weight-in room and we were looking at old pictures. Everyone’s happy and excited. My nephews are out here, close friends, family. It’s a great experience and I’m just excited."

Redwine echoed those sentiments.

“When I first came out (to the park) I was about 6 years old," Redwine said. "There’s memories. I lived right around the corner. This is my neighborhood, where I grew up at. It’s awesome giving back like this. ... I never attended a camp like this. And it’s a great experience. I think in the future more camps like this will bring the neighborhood back and have a positive outlook.

“Being out here it feels like yesterday. Being able to come back and be with these kids is a great feeling. It’s a lot of motivation. A lot of these kids want to grow up, go to high school, some will go to college. A lot of these kids are Hurricanes’ fans. I came from the same area they come from. For them to be able to see us do it, that can give them hope that they can do it.”

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown called the “alumni” from Richmond Park “home town heroes. Having a chance to come back and show your face. It’s all about being able to give back to the community, see the impact that he has.”

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz concurred.

“A lot of programs talk family, but this really is a family,” Diaz said. “South Florida is one giant family and this field has brought out a lot of great players. The same yesterday in Fort Lauderdale and last week in Palm Beach County. They still see themselves as the little man who put on a helmet for the first time, their eagerness to give back to the next generation of hopefully future Hurricanes is something they take very seriously.

"This is the key age. You can play this game for a long time. This is the age where everyone has to do our best efforts to get kids to play football, and you can play this game and be safe playing it. This is the age when you’re thinking should I play football, should I not play football. Anything we can do to help with that cause, that benefits our middle schools, that benefits our high schools and ultimately that benefits college and pro football as well.”

UM announced Tuesday that safeties coach Ephraim Banda has an additional role and title: Director of Youth Football Development.

“He loves doing this with kids,” said Redwine. “He’s a sincere man and wants to give back to everybody as much as he can. He’d give his life if he had to.”

Banda said that he finds nothing better than giving back to the community.

“The biggest thing is, we understand these young men just need to see what it looks like and families just need someone to show them what it looks like," Banda said. "That’s all it is. And it’s our responsibility to give that to these young men and families. That’s what’s great about it. They wanted us. Hey, can you come to our park? Because they need to see what it looks like. We’re all in for it and will try to hit as many parks as possible.

“The best part is just to see how much they love football. You’re reminded quickly what the key ingredient is to most players, like Jaquan Johnson and Redwine. Those young men love football and they’ve loved it since a young age. You’re quickly reminded, what’s more important is the love of football.

“You see kids leave here (South Florida for other areas) all the time. There’s not a bad school in the state but the bonus of staying home, come to Miami, there are opportunities to affect more than just a game. And the community is why you stay here. It’s why you decide to not leave home, because you can do way more with your legacy by staying home and being a pillar in this community versus leaving and kind of just removing yourself from the community. That’s what you love about Redwine, Jaquan, all these guys giving back to this place. And they’re going to give back long after they’re done playing college football.”

Richt talked about the impact he believes these camps can have.

“After last year’s (camps) we shoot them a letter and tell them we’re coming to them this year,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many kids or coaches or parents said when my son got that letter, he got so excited. And one guy went as far to say he used it to help his son get his grades up because if you don’t get your grades up you’re not going to camp.

“Our goal number one is to spread the good news about football. It’s an awesome game and we want to do a good job at that. Let the communities know we care about them and the kids and we want to give them a camp opportunity. And we also, selfishly, a lot of great players come from these parks. Three of our current players today came out of this park. So we’re doing a little recruiting.”

A couple of kids at an earlier camp came down from Georgia, Richt’s old stomping grounds.

“Kids get excited about doing drills with college coaches and players,” he said. “It gives guys something to look forward to.

“There are so many things nowadays that are inside, video games. I’m just glad to see them out here and working out in the sun and getting some good work habits and doing something they love to do.”



