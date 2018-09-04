CaneSport.com

Richt Tuesday talk: Good and bad in loss, addresses QB situation
Coach Mark Richt reflected Tuesday on the team’s season-opening loss to LSU, saying on WQAM that “I think that as always there’s the good and the bad. When you watch tape after a victory or a loss ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news