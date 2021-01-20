Rick Ross’s son lands 1st offer: It’s from UM
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Class of 2024 OT William Roberts had quite a day on Tuesday.He picked up his first-ever offer early in the day from Miami, and then soon after he landed th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news