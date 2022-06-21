Riley Williams takes "left turn" in his recruitment: Is he Miami's to lose?
Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic High School TE Riley Williams took official visits to Ohio State and Alabama earlier this month, then took his OV to Miami this past weekend.Today Williams made wav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news