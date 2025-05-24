Rising 2026 offensive lineman Rhys Woodrow commits to Miami

Miami continues to build an elite 2026 offensive line class as Rhys Woodrow committed to Miami on Saturday night.

The three-star interior O-Lineman chose the Hurricanes over Florida State, Florida, Georgia and UCF.

The Orlando native from Boone High School is a two-sport athlete excelling in baseball and football.

Woodrow, at six-foot-four, 310 pounds has quick feet for his size and tends to finish plays with authority.

Woodrow has been a starter at Boone since his freshman year, which cemented him early on as a top interior lineman in Florida. He is natural in pass protection, pulling in run plays, and getting ahead in the screen game.

He became an essential player for offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and head coach Mario Cristobal because he is smart and physical and plays with a high motor.

His recruitment really accelerated in recent weeks with his in-person spring performance! Miami continues to evaluate in-person practice and workout performance at the highest level. After a home visit with Mirabal earlier this month, Woodrow was confident that Miami would be where he would spend the next three to four years.

Miami is also working hard to add four-stars Canon Pickett and Breck Kolojay to an already stacked 2026 offensive line class.

Woodrow is the fifth offensive lineman committed to Miami's 2026 class and a huge recruiting win for the Hurricanes. Five-star Jackson Cantwell, three-star Ben Cogdon, three-star Joel Ervin, and three-star JJ Sparks all pledged to Miami earlier this calendar year.

The Hurricanes also have four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman, four-star edge Jordan Campbell, four-star running back Javian Mallory, four-star defensive back Jontavius Wyman, four-star defensive back Jaelen Waters, and three-star defensive back Camdin Portis committed to the 2026 class.

With Woodrow's commitment, Miami remains a top ten school in the Rivals recruiting rankings.