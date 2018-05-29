Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-29 21:48:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising athlete makes trip to Miami for unofficial visit

Fiuchcnv91tf3nepuugg
Orlando Sentinel
CaneSport.com
Staff

Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley High School athlete Damarius Good landed a Hurricane scholarship offer a couple weeks ago and he isn't wasting any time building a bond with the Hurricanes.Go...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}