Rivals 250 WR Ramel Keyton names top six

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Ramel Keyton is the No. 35-ranked wide receiver in the 2019 class. He is a 6-foot-2, 180 pound long, rangy wideout out of Marietta (Ga.) that has strong hands and great body control.

His top schools are Auburn, Miami, Ohio State, Ole, Miss, Penn State and Tennessee.

Out of his top six schools, the four-star has visited Auburn, Miami and Tennessee. He said he will likely get back to Auburn and Tennessee soon.

Keyton plans to take official visits to Ohio State and Penn State.

