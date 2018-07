Miami recruits are listed in BOLD

This video is from the 2018 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.

Watch the best running backs and tight ends go one-on-one with the linebackers.

Prospects featured:

RBs: Trey Sanders, Sean Dollars, Zachary Evans, Mark-Antony Richards

TEs: Garmon Randolph, Jaelyn Lay

LBs: DeGabriel Floyd, Kalen DeLoach, Justin Flowe, Lee Kpogba