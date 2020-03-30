The 2022 class is on the clock — sort of. As usual, we start slowly with our first ranking of the class with a look at the top 100 prospects, released 20 per day in no particular order. We will unveil two new five-stars each day, as well. Today's group is led by an elite offensive lineman from Florida and a dynamic cornerback from Texas.

MONDAY'S FIVE-STARS

Armella is a massive tackle who could also play guard. He is very physical and aggressive and finishes blocks. Armella is still a bit raw when it comes to technique but his upside is impressive. He’s a Florida State legacy so it could be tough to beat the Seminoles here.

Harris is a big and physical cornerback who is also extremely sudden and very fluid in his movements. He does things effortlessly and is advanced enough in his technique where he’s baiting quarterbacks already. LSU is considered by some to be his leader but Texas and Alabama, among others, will have something to say about that.

MONDAY'S FOUR-STARS

Allen is a huge safety who could end up growing into a linebacker. Wisconsin and Iowa stand out early.

Brown is an elite athlete who can make people miss and catch the ball on offense. Notre Dame, Iowa and Michigan are a few that stand out early.

The brother of Clemson star Travis Etienne, Trevor has similar ability in the passing game and he can run. LSU is on top but when Clemson offers this will be interesting.

Hunter is a tall and long cornerback with a great frame to fill out and elite coverage skills. He's already committed to Florida State.

Martin is a big, downhill inside linebacker who hits like a truck. Michigan leads with Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State also in play.

Matthews is a big athlete who projects as a defensive back and could make a special teams impact. This looks like a battle between LSU and Alabama early.

Meadows is a huge tackle who could also play guard and is very good getting to the second level. Virginia Tech, Virginia, West Virginia and Penn State stand out early.

Morris isn’t the biggest quarterback but he is excellent at extending the play with his eyes downfield and he has a strong arm. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Missouri are a few that stand out.

One of the elite quarterbacks in the class, Murphy has a very strong arm and can throw on the run. Oregon is one to watch here as well as Arizona State and UCLA, but he will be a national recruit.

Perry is a huge defensive end who could easily grow into a defensive tackle in college. Auburn and Alabama will likely battle this one out, but Tennessee also is in the mix.

Powers is a tall, active linebacker who covers a ton of ground. Ohio State will be tough to beat but Notre Dame, Clemson and others have his attention as well.

Sabb is a big and physical kid who projects more on defense but could also play receiver. Rutgers, Penn State and Michigan are early standouts.

Tshabola is a massive tackle who can play on the left or right and is a very good downfield blocker for a big man. Ohio State will be hard to beat. LSU, Florida and others will try to lure him out of state.

Walker is a skinny linebacker who has a good frame and explodes to the football. His game speed is outstanding. LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others have offered but Rutgers will be in this until the end.

Wilson is quick off the snap and lethal around the edge. He’s from Florida originally so Florida, Florida State and Miami as well as many SEC programs will be involved.

A physical strong or free safety at the next level, Wilson also has excellent ball skills. Miami and Florida are on top followed by South Carolina and Florida State early.

I love Winfield as a fluid and rangy receiver with good downfield speed. Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama are early standouts.