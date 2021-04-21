 CaneSport - Rivals Camp Miami Video Reel
football

Rivals Camp Miami Video Reel

David Berry / Greg Ladky
Rivals.com

The best players from South Florida go head to head at the Rivals Camp Series Miami:

PROSPECTS FEATURED (but not limited to):

WR/TE/RB:

133 - Brandon Inniss - 2023

147 - Santana Fleming - 2023

354 - Jaziun Patterson - 2022

365 - Jalen Rogers - 2022

355 - Sedrick Irvin - 2023

356 - Anthony Hankerson- 2022

387 - Mason Taylor - 2022

DB/LB:

011 - Elijah Mc-Cantos - 2022

015 - Ryan Robinson - 2023

019 - Makari Vickers - 2023

327 - C.Terrell Foster - 2022-

336 - Wesley Bissainthe - 2022

Prospects featured:

Julian Armella

TJ Shanahan

Trent Ramsey

Keion Reyes

Monroe Freeling

Daughtry Richardson

Featured prospects:

Tawfiq Thomas

Mario Eugenio

Venson Sneed

R Mason Thomas

