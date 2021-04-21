CaneSport - Rivals Camp Miami Video Reel

Rivals Camp Miami Video Reel
The best players from South Florida go head to head at the Rivals Camp Series Miami:
PROSPECTS FEATURED (but not limited to):
WR/TE/RB:
133 - Brandon Inniss - 2023
147 - Santana Fleming - 2023
354 - Jaziun Patterson - 2022
365 - Jalen Rogers - 2022
355 - Sedrick Irvin - 2023
356 - Anthony Hankerson- 2022
387 - Mason Taylor - 2022
DB/LB:
011 - Elijah Mc-Cantos - 2022
015 - Ryan Robinson - 2023
019 - Makari Vickers - 2023
327 - C.Terrell Foster - 2022-
336 - Wesley Bissainthe - 2022
Prospects featured:
Featured prospects: