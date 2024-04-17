Advertisement

Justin Allen

The Maryland native has some regional options to his name in the state of Virginia in both Liberty and Old Dominion. Allen wants to work up to more offers, with the Tennessee Volunteers as the dream scholarship offer should all go well this offseason. A camp effort in Knoxville could be in the plans for the summer months.

*****

Maddox Cochrane

Tennessee, South Carolina, Duke and Virginia Tech each hosted the two-sport star of late. Also a rugby player, Cochrane admits the trip to Blacksburg was notable in how familiar it has become, even calling the program “family-oriented.” The offensive tackle has relationships with multiple coaches on staff as the program showing the most interest in him. Cochrane, who is in no rush to make a decision, will look to visit Ohio State and Texas in the summer months.

*****

Pierre Dean

Georgia is becoming so very familiar for the legacy recruit, whose brother on the roster continues to provide. Jared Wilson has even propped up his little brother to local Bulldog media at press conferences of late, and he didn’t disappoint Sunday en route to offensive line MVP honors. Dean was in town for the Bulldogs spring game last weekend but he also saw Alabama of late. The Crimson Tide's first impression made an impact because of the detail he experienced in Tuscaloosa, admitting the trip “exceeded” his expectations. Dean still covets an offer from Ohio State, where he plans to camp this summer.

*****

Desmond Green

Georgia hosted Green for its spring game last weekend and the Bulldogs continue to impress the big interior prospect. Several SEC and ACC programs have also hosted him for unofficial visits of late, with many making an impression. Green is even connected with some head coaches, noting Florida State’s Mike Norvell as one he is in touch with most at this time. Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia is one Green noted as one he is in contact with as much as any on his long list of offers. A heavy SEC swing is expected to take place this summer, including a stop at Alabama – one of the few programs not yet on the rising-junior’s offer list.

*****

Gerrick Gordon

Heavy ACC options are already in for the Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic standout including Miami, Louisville and Georgia Tech. He’s already frequented those programs, and many others, as he begins the final descent in his recruitment. Gordon wants to come off the board prior to his senior season this fall and he cited Georgia Tech as a program doing great work with him at this time. Official visits are set for Rutgers, Georgia Tech and Louisville during June and a decision could come soon after.

*****

Markus Hopson

One of the top performers among interior offensive linemen Sunday, Hopson has East Carolina high on his list and in good shape at this time. However, the high academic center projection is also continuing to consider programs in the Ivy League such as Cornell as those relationships continue to grow. Hopson reports a head-turning 4.1 GPA.

*****

Jermaine Kinsler

Duke is the most recent visit under the two-way recruit’s belt and Manny Diaz’s program impressed with its practice intensity and defensive culture. Originally from Florida before relocating to New Jersey, Kinsler is hearing plenty from programs in the Sunshine State like Florida, Florida State and Miami. He recently checked out the programs in the state during his spring break and he feels familiar at each spot. Kinsler has some tenders as a lengthy tight end, but most expect him to work on defense at the collegiate level – much like we saw on Sunday. Notre Dame’s spring game is next on Kinsler’s visit list.

*****

Offers have come flying in for Harris over the last few months. The 2026 defensive lineman from North Carolina mentioned that Tennessee, USC, UCLA, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and a few others have caught his attention thus far. His recent visits to Ohio State and USC left lasting impressions thanks to defensive line coaches Larry Johnson and Eric Henderson. Harris says him, his twin brother Andrew, and 2026 Rivals250 linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. are a package deal and they’ll be playing at the same school when they reach the next level. Look for Harris to try to set up additional visits to NC State, North Carolina and Ohio State in the near future.

*****

Rivals250 offensive lineman Darius Gray has taken a methodical approach to his recruitment and isn’t going to rush the process. Since the beginning of March, Gray has visited Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Syracuse, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech. He’s enjoyed each trip and is working on getting to know each program and coaching staff. Gray is expected to visit South Carolina, Michigan and Maryland in the coming weeks. So far, Gray has developed personal connections with Penn State recruiting coordinator Khalil Ahmad, Tennessee assistant offensive line coach Kevin Pendleton, Virginia Tech receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Fontel Mines and Syracuse offensive analyst Devin Redd.

*****

Ohio State hosted big-time prospects from around the country for its spring game and that list included McFadden. The Rivals250 offensive lineman really liked the way Ohio State’s offensive line played on Saturday. McFadden and offensive line coach Justin Frye have a strong relationship and McFadden likes his coaching style. The Buckeyes have some momentum in McFadden’s recruitment and it’s likely it is one of his top two contenders along with Colorado. The Buffs are expected to get McFadden on campus for their spring game. Colorado has an ace up its sleeve when it comes to McFadden’s recruitment. Jordan Seaton, their 2024 five-star signee, and McFadden are very good friends and talk often. Also keep an eye out for Miami, Maryland and Penn State in McFadden’s recruitment. He’s not expected to commit until close to midway through his senior season. While McFadden does not have any official visits set, he is planning to take official visits to Ohio State, Maryland, Colorado and Penn State.

*****