INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis brought a flashy group of linebackers and defensive backs from around the Midwest and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Here's the latest on several of those top prospects.

Jussiah Williams-West

It will not be long before we see a big decision from Williams-West. The three-star safety tells me he will making a commitment "next month" and as it stands right now, the decision will be among Minnesota, Louisville and Kentucky. He says all three programs have shown him they have a "brotherhood" on the roster and each has a chance to land his commitment.

*****

Omari Bledsoe

Bledsoe certainly catches your eye with his height and length. The defensive back out of Lipscomb Academy is now past the 10-offer mark, a number that should continue to rise. As of right now, Bledsoe says Michigan State and Miami are the programs at the forefront of his recruitment due to staff communication and supports from fanbases. West Virginia and Missouri are pushing for him to visit and he's hoping to learn more about them in the coming months. Bledsoe will take his time in his recruitment with no plans for any major decisions for quite some time.

*****

Cam Thomas

There are a number of programs in the region that are involved with Thomas. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound outside backer has more than 20 offers and is looking to add more to his list. Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky and West Virginia have all offered and are showing love on a consistent basis. Thomas will be making visits to Ohio State and Notre Dame in hopes of landing offers from each. What will be interesting is to see where all of these programs project Thomas' best college position. He says some coaches have expressed their interest on the outside while others have been at inside linebacker.

*****

Keenan Harris

The top performing linebacker of the event, Harris stood out in a big way. The Rivals250 prospect holds more than 20 offers from some heavy hitters. Throughout the spring, Harris has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Auburn, Tennessee, Iowa, USC, Georgia Tech, Oregon and others. In the coming weeks, he will be making visits to Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State and Alabama to compete in camps.

*****

Andre Lovett