DOWNEY, Calif. – The first stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday at Warren High School and we took the opportunity to do a player survey with the question being "Who is your favorite head coach as a recruiter and why?" Here's a look at their responses.

Husan Longstreet: "I am going to have to go with Nick Saban. He has the greatest leadership in my opinion and he has the background. LSU, Alabama, he's done it all." Bekkem Kritza: "I'd say coach (Mario) Cristobal at Miami. He's just a cool dude and probably the most down to earth coach I have met so far." Jackson Taylor: "Kenny Dillingham. I've spent the most time with him at Arizona State. He's just such a down to earth dude, so fun to hang around and always there to laugh. With his football IQ, I've learned so much from him. He's got the best of both worlds, so definitely him." TJ Lateef: "I'm only a sophomore so they can't really contact me, but I'll go with Kirby Smart. It's Georgia, you know. I like how he conducts his program and he has good things going for them at Georgia." Jordan Davidson: "There are a lot of cool coaches out there. I might have to say coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) or coach Kirby (Smart). They are just cool people off of the field. You can just tell that they love their players both on and off the field. You get that feeling that it's way bigger than football." Dajon Doss: "Probably Jedd Fisch from Arizona. He always stays in contact with me."

Jedd Fisch (© Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)