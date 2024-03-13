MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California was loaded along the offensive and defensive lines and on Sunday there was tons of recruiting news coming from those groups as well. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Greg Smith have the latest on many big names.

Advertisement

LSU has always been a program high on Afalava’s list and the Tigers continue to be the team to beat in his recruitment. The Lehi (Utah) Skyridge standout loves everything about the LSU program, the coaching staff, the game-day environment and the offensive line development. Tennessee is another one to watch especially since analyst McKenzie Milton is from Hawaii and that’s an important connection. Washington is another to watch and Afalava will visit Oklahoma and Auburn this spring.

*****

Carrington put on a show in Los Angeles, winning our defensive line MVP award. There is a long way to go with his recruitment and his recent move out west could shake things up. However, Florida State is the program that he’s felt the most early love from. Carrington is a true national recruit with offers all over the country. That includes LSU, Georgia and Ohio State. Distance won’t be a factor for him as he said he will go wherever he feels is home.

*****

The 2026 defensive lineman holds early offers from Cal, Arizona State and San Jose State. However, his recruitment could be picking up soon. He’s hearing a lot from Washington, Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA lately. Dickson is pretty new to football since basketball has been his main sport. Several programs would like to get him on campus for camp so they can make an evaluation in person.

*****

In recent days, Greene moved from Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but the 2026 offensive tackle doesn’t foresee his top programs changing. Oregon has always been a program linked to Greene and the Ducks remain high on his list along with USC, Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State.

*****

The three-star offensive guard from Corona (Calif.) Centennial is keeping “all doors open” but Utah, Duke, Boston College, SMU and Boise State are standing out most in his recruitment at this point. The offensive line development at Utah definitely stands out but he also likes the athletic/academic mix at the two current ACC programs involved. Hill remains open to others if they get interested heading into his senior season.

*****

The four-star offensive tackle from Buford, Ga., committed to Clemson in late January and he remains locked in. He’s always hit it off with coach Dabo Swinney and loves the addition of Matt Luke as position coach. LSU was the hardest program to say no to and Alabama was also very high for Jacobs but then the coaching change happened. Florida State, Tennessee and LSU are all still involved but Jacobs seems locked in with the Tigers.

*****

The high three-star center from Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis made only his second trip to the mainland for the Rivals Camp Series on Sunday but many more trips are expected as his recruitment heats up. Cal is talking a ton with Kaahaaina-Torres along with Nebraska and those two have definitely left a big impression. Michigan State (especially since he knew that staff so well when they were at Oregon State) along with Arizona State are two others to watch.

*****

Over the weekend, Manning had a chance to visit UCLA and meet new offensive line coach Juan Castillo. That visit went really well for the massive offensive lineman from Bellevue, Wash., who doesn’t have a top list yet but definitely likes the Bruins a lot. Washington will also be tough in his recruitment along with Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Oregon and Florida State. If there is a sneaky contender here for the Pacific Northwest standout it would be the Hurricanes.

*****

The Utah native had heard a lot from Oregon, Utah and Washington. Yet, Auburn has been showing a lot of interest as well. The Tigers have visited his school a couple times. They even offered him in person at his school during the contact period. That stood out to the young defensive lineman.

*****

The Crean Lutheran standout has been out on the road a lot recently. He took a swing through the South to see Florida, Alabama and others. Getting to meet a lot of new coaching staffs was eye-opening for the three-star defensive lineman. Especially the trip to Tuscaloosa. He spent a lot of time with defensive line coach Freddie Roach there and enjoyed it. Other programs recruiting him hard right now are Texas A&M and Cal. UCLA is making a push for him with the new coaching staff. Keep an eye on the Bruins since Parker might be looking to stay out West.

*****

Texas A&M, UCF, Florida State, Utah and Arizona State round out the top five for the high three-star offensive lineman from Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan, who is planning to have his commitment done this summer. A visit to Arizona State will happen in April, one to UCF in May and the other three are being finalized soon. The Sun Devils are recruiting him the hardest and could have the edge ahead of those trips coming up.

*****

Out of a handful of offers so far, Tafa has Oregon and Utah standing out most early on. The 2026 offensive tackle from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon loves the coaching staff and the offensive line development in Eugene. Utah stands out because it’s close to home – and being near family will be important. Tafa planned a visit to Utah on Monday and he will be back at Oregon in early April.

*****

Washington, USC, Tennessee, Cal, Arizona and Arizona State are the programs most involved with the four-star offensive guard from San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian and Taulealea is not looking to rush a decision. He knows the new Washington staff from its time at Arizona, he loves the USC football tradition and Cal is right up the road so there are draws for all three. If Taulealea decides to leave the region, Tennessee would be the pick right now.

*****