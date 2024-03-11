Advertisement

Oregon and USC have been the regulars in Casuga’s early recruitment but after visiting Alabama and Clemson in recent days the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon standout is really falling in love with the Tigers. Casuga talked at length with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and he loved the fit and feel at Clemson. It will be interesting if that post-visit high stays but the Tigers are in the hunt with the Ducks and Trojans, who have been high on his list for a long time.

Texas will be one to watch for the 2026 quarterback from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills since that coaching staff stopped by his school twice this offseason and there is considerable interest from Huhn because of his relationship with coach Steve Sarkisian and position coach AJ Milwee. The Longhorns are definitely up there but Oregon, Florida State, Notre Dame and LSU are some others as well with visits coming up soon.

Madden Iamaleava

UCLA and Nebraska have emerged as the main contenders for the four-star quarterback from Downey (Calif.) Warren and the Bruins might actually have the edge after a Saturday visit to Westwood. There is no trepidation in following five-star legacy Dylan Raiola in Lincoln but UCLA really struck a chord with Iamaleava and his father since new coach DeShaun Foster laid out the plan for the program and they love all the NFL experience on staff.

Texas A&M remains the healthy front-runner in Longstreet’s recruitment and it wouldn’t be a total shock if he lands in the Aggies’ class since he’s excited for the new coaching staff there and playing on that huge stage in College Station. Auburn remains in the battle and a visit there will also happen. Oregon and Ole Miss rounds out the top list for the Corona (Calif.) Centennial recruit.

Ryder Lyons

USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and Notre Dame are the five pushing for the prolific dual-threat quarterback from Folsom, Calif., and Lyons plans to visit all of them later in the spring or in the early summer. The 2026 standout from Northern California has his brother, Walker, coming back from his LDS mission and he’s committed to the Trojans. That could definitely play a major role – Lyons didn’t deny that – but many others remain in the mix.

A Notre Dame visit is definitely coming up and that could be big for the Irish with the 2027 standout from Ontario (Calif.) Ontario Christian but Mielke definitely raved about Michigan and his experiences in Ann Arbor. LSU and Georgia are also in the mix. Those three seem to have the edge right now so early in his recruitment, but let’s see how the trip goes to South Bend as it could be a four-team race in the opening stages.

Brady Smigiel

Notre Dame and Oregon remain two major contenders for the 2026 four-star quarterback but a huge swath of visits is coming up as the Newbury Park, Calif., standout will take his time with trips. He will not rush a decision even if other quarterbacks in his class are coming off the board. Smigiel will see Florida, Miami and Florida State soon as he has some connections at those staffs and then he will head to Washington as well since he knew those coaches when they were at Arizona. Michigan is also one to watch and has been a top contender for Smigiel since early in his recruitment.

