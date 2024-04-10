FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The second stop of the Rivals Camp Series came to South Florida this past weekend as prospects from around the region – and some from outside of it – came to compete. Here are the five programs that should be pleased, based on what recruits said and how top targets performed.

FLORIDA

Hylton Stubbs

FLORIDA STATE

Javion Hilson

The trench battles kicked off RCS Miami and it didn’t take long to see the Seminoles represented. Defensive Line MVP Javion Hilson showed up in Florida State cleats and gloves, and had a dominant showing. The program will have to work to keep him committed, but he remains on board going into critical official visits. Offensive Line MVP Max Buchanan was recently in Tallahassee as the Seminoles surged up in his top five group, with an official visit upcoming. The highest-ranked offensive lineman at the event, Ziyare Addison, also remains high on the program dating back to its early offer, despite his lack of experience on offense at that time. He has since frequented Tallahassee more than any other program. Defensive linemen Jarquez Carter, Mandrell and Darryll Desir were also sky high on Mike Norvell’s program at last watch. Among skill players, wide receivers such as MVP performer Vernell Brown III and Koby Howard continue to hold Florida State in contention ahead of what appears to be offseason verbal commitment windows. Class of 2026 star and Running Back MVP Derrek Cooper also has the program high on his early list. Defensive back golden ball award winner Gregory Thomas grew up a Seminole fan and continues to value the program near the top of his list of options.

MIAMI

Vernell Brown III

OHIO STATE

Winston Watkins Jr.

More quality than quantity for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes' presence continues to show in the Sunshine State. Of course the Rivals Camp in Miami featured a loaded wide receiver group and many of the Brian Hartline targets in 2025 and well beyond mentioned the program among favorites. It starts with Vernell Brown III, who could be trending to the program as the in-state programs battle towards the official visit season. The highest-ranked wideout, going into the event, is Winston Watkins and he is back in Columbus as of this writing. Of course the Buckeyes are eyeing two of the best in the 2026 class, among others. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt made the trip all the way from California, to compete, and the program is in the thick of his national recruitment. It may be even further along for Jabari Brady, another top 50 rising-junior, as programs could be chasing Ryan Day’s program following a late March return trip to Columbus. The youngest headliner on hand, 2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence, said the Buckeyes are among his dream programs after recently taking in the campus.

USC

Derrek Cooper