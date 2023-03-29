Ziyare Addison

Addison is a definite stock-riser after his performance on Sunday. Currently unrated, Addison showed off outstanding athleticism, quickness, technique and power for such a young prospect. He has a lean frame with very long arms and he's just a 2025 prospect, so there’s plenty of time for his recruitment to continue to develop. There are a few big names on his offer sheet already, and many more will join the race soon enough.

*****

Josh Alexander-Felton

Alexander-Felton is a big and active defensive lineman who has an aggressive nature to him. That was easy to see during the one-on-one session as he used his big frame and quickness to overpower some offensive linemen. It’ll be interesting to see how his frame develops as he gets older. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds with an 81-inch wingspan, Alexander-Felton has a lot of room to grow and he has a physical skill set that could lend itself to playing all over the defensive front.

*****

Jarquez Carter

Another 2025 prospect, Carter has time to fill out his very lean 6-foot-2 frame. With a nearly 6-foot-7 wingspan, Carter does a great job using his quickness and length to his advantage. His speed off the line of scrimmage made it very difficult for interior offensive linemen to keep him out of the backfield. As the offseason continues, look for Carter’s recruitment to pick up once college coaches get a closer look at him.

*****

Hayes is coming off a knee injury that ended his junior season early, but you couldn’t tell there was any problem while watching the 2024 quarterback on Sunday. Standing tall at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Hayes showed off his rocket arm and did an excellent job throwing accurate passes in blustery weather. His recruitment is very quiet right now, but if he continues to perform well this offseason and is productive in the early part of the fall it wouldn’t be surprising to see a few teams take a chance on him.

*****

Tyler Jackson

If there was anyone out there with nothing to lose but everything to gain, it was Jackson. An unknown on the recruiting trail, the corner out of Jacksonville’s Trinity Christian Academy was one of the biggest surprises of the camp. Jackson competed at a high level, and he showed that even though he is a player with no stars and no offers he is worth a serious look by collegiate scouts.

*****

Q’zorian Kennedy

Pound for pound, regardless of position, the fiercest competitor out there was Kennedy. After a few reps, defensive backs were shying away from lining up against him. By the end of the camp no one wanted to go against the 2024 prospect. Kennedy is an excellent route runner, has great hands and can cut on a dime. No one could keep up with the rising receiver.

*****

Char'Quez Lee

The hardest position to shine at a football camp is at linebacker. The thing that most linebackers do best – knocking tailbacks and quarterbacks on their butts – can’t be done in shorts and a T-shirt. What they can do is show their burst, lateral movement and closing speed; Lee did all of that. He showed his change of direction and discipline in the cat-and-mouse drill with running backs. The Miami Palmetto prospect made a statement.

*****

Kal-El Pascal

Pascal’s stock has slowly but surely been on the rise, and the Rivals camp is sure to help kick it up a few hundred notches. The Dr. Krop talent has a great frame, big wingspan and speed. The receiver and quarterback positions were loaded on Sunday, and Pascal was still able to shine working against names that will be starting on Saturday soon.

*****

Wilnerson Telemaque

Some Group of Five teams have found Telemaque, but the secret will be hard to keep after this weekend. Telemaque already has prototypical desired college size with a wingspan that can hug the front end of a pickup truck. Proudly representing Monsignor Pace, the strongside defensive end showcased his first step, use of hands and strength going up against a deep offensive line group.

*****

Tony Williams

Williams was one of the tallest defensive backs in attendance on Sunday and he was one of the top overall performers too. Measuring in at 6-foot-1, his 6-foot-4 wingspan helped him get his hands on the ball multiple times. He showed solid instincts for a 2025 prospect and did a good job keeping receivers from creating separation during one-on-ones. With a few offers already in hand, Williams should expect more teams to come calling.

*****