QUESTION: Who is the smartest assistant coach you've spoken to during the recruiting process?

Wilnerson Telemaque: "When it comes to the defensive line, I'll go with coach Partridge (from Pittsburgh). When it comes to all-around knowledge, I talk to Ohio State and coach (Larry) Johnson over there. Those are some of my favorite coaches." Riley Trujillo: "Coach (Darin) Hinshaw (at UCF) is great with developing quarterbacks, especially the mechanical part. His guys really seem to succeed in college football. That was really impressive to me." Winston Watkins: "I'll say coach Hartline. He's probably one of the top assistant coaches that I talked to that really knows his stuff. That's what I really think makes him the best. He coaches my position, too, so I get to know more about him. He knows what he has to do. He really perfected the receiver stuff. He played it and did his thing and now he's teaching it." Preston Watson: “I’m watching FSU’s d-line coach (Odell Haggins), coach (Jess) Simpson (Duke), of course, I’m a little bit biased, and Alabama’s defensive line coach (Freddie Roach). Those three guys, they have a lot of people going into the league. I’m a nerd, I watch it as much as I can trying to learn as many moves as possible.”