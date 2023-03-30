Rivals Camp Series Miami: Prospects dish on assistant coaches
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The second stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School and we took the opportunity to do a player survey with the question being: "Who is the smartest assistant coach you've spoken to during the recruiting process?"
Here's a look at their responses.
QUESTION: Who is the smartest assistant coach you've spoken to during the recruiting process?
Justin Bodford: “Coach P, coach (Charlie) Partridge (Pitt), definitely.”
Hardley Gilmore: “(Brian) Hartline (Ohio State) – coach Hartline. He produces receivers. I watch Marvin Harrison and their guys; I break it down.”
Jimothy Lewis: "Coach Max (Thurmond) from Tennessee, who helps out with the offense."
Ryan Mack: "I feel like coach (Jahmile) Addae (at Miami) is really smart. I think he could be a defensive coordinator."
Eddy Pierre-Louis: “I watch coach (Alex) Mirabal (Miami). Coach Mirabal, I feel that he has a specific game style. I like the way he does things with his offensive line. And also, coach (A’lique) Terry from Oregon, he has a nice play style as well.”
David Stone: "I'm thinking it's coach (Todd) Bates (from Oklahoma). He has a nice resume. The man writes poems too. I don't know too many coaches doing that."
Kaden Strayhorn: “I’d say coach (Kyle) Flood from Texas, I’d say Mirabal from Miami, (Eric) Wolford from Alabama, coach Kap (Chris Kapilovic) at Michigan State, and coach Sherrone Moore at Michigan.”
Wilnerson Telemaque: "When it comes to the defensive line, I'll go with coach Partridge (from Pittsburgh). When it comes to all-around knowledge, I talk to Ohio State and coach (Larry) Johnson over there. Those are some of my favorite coaches."
Riley Trujillo: "Coach (Darin) Hinshaw (at UCF) is great with developing quarterbacks, especially the mechanical part. His guys really seem to succeed in college football. That was really impressive to me."
Winston Watkins: "I'll say coach Hartline. He's probably one of the top assistant coaches that I talked to that really knows his stuff. That's what I really think makes him the best. He coaches my position, too, so I get to know more about him. He knows what he has to do. He really perfected the receiver stuff. He played it and did his thing and now he's teaching it."
Preston Watson: “I’m watching FSU’s d-line coach (Odell Haggins), coach (Jess) Simpson (Duke), of course, I’m a little bit biased, and Alabama’s defensive line coach (Freddie Roach). Those three guys, they have a lot of people going into the league. I’m a nerd, I watch it as much as I can trying to learn as many moves as possible.”