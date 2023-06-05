Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the best defensive backs
The 2023 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished and today we conclude our eight-day series looking at the best from each position. Our final group is the defensive backs.
*****
*****
The NC State commit plays with a chip on his shoulder and backed it up at the New Jersey stop of the Rivals Camp Series where he played physically but not over the top, mirrored receivers throughout their routes and then used his athleticism and long arms to knock passes away during one-on-one reps.
The Wolfpack landed a commitment from the four-star cornerback but many other programs continue to pursue the Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael standout.
*****
The Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel cornerback has incredible length and that’s what stood out most during his performance at the Rivals Camp in Cincinnati. A 2025 prospect, Grant already has a college-ready body where he’s long and lean, and a lot of people around the Sound Mind, Sound Body program are talking about him being one of the best in years.
Grant’s recruitment has blown up this offseason with Arkansas and LSU making the biggest impression so far but every team is going to be involved.
*****
The 2025 four-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, Calif., has been incredible this offseason and was outstanding at the Rivals Camp in Southern California as well. He’s all of 6-foot-3 and 181 pounds so he’s long, athletic and physical plus Lee has shown the ability to run with elite receivers as well.
Lee could end up being one of the top defensive backs in the 2025 class as he shined at the Rivals camp but also many other events this offseason.
*****
The four-star cornerback from Lewisville, Texas, was not committed to Arizona State at the time of the Dallas Rivals Camp but he made his pledge shortly thereafter and he’s a huge addition for the Sun Devils.
Nkuba was super aggressive and competitive throughout the camp and wanted to prove he was the best defensive back there. He did that time and again by breaking up passes, stepping in front of receivers and never backing down to anybody.
*****
Knight made his bones at the National Combine in San Antonio over the holidays by recording at least six interceptions during the one-on-one session. It was pretty incredible to witness as the Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School standout emerged on the national radar after that with Florida State, Miami and others heavily involved.
He showed off that ranginess and ball-hawking ability once again at the Miami stop of the Rivals Camp where Knight continued to prove he’s one of the best corners in the class.
*****
*****