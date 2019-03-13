CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Commitment Percentage Level: “100 percent” Other schools trying to flip him: Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami Why he’s sticking with the Gators: “They tell me to just remember that I committed and why I committed and I do. I’m 100 percent solid.” Rivals take: There’s no reason for panic in Gainesville just yet, but Dexter intends to visit Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. And while his visit schedule flies in the face of his 100 percent committed proclamation, there’s a chance he just wants to see what other options are out there. According to Dexter, the Seminoles and Sooners are of particular interest to him. Dexter seems more likely to stick than flip at this juncture, but that could change when the four-star hits the road for visits.

Commitment Percentage Level: “100 percent” Other schools trying to flip him: TCU, Mississippi State Why he’s sticking with the Mountaineers: “I’m 100 percent committed to West Virginia. Whenever I stepped on campus it just felt like home. I still had a relationship with Coach (Neal) Brown from when he was at Troy and he offered me there. He was my first offer there and he stuck with me and now I’m going to stick with him.” Rivals take: Greene just committed to West Virginia so it’s not a surprise he’s not even close to entertaining any other offers. Considering Brown just got to West Virginia and isn’t likely headed anywhere else anytime soon, it’s hard to see Greene not ending up in Morgantown.

Commitment Percentage Level: “1000 percent” Other schools trying to flip him: Florida, Florida State Why he’s sticking with the Hurricanes: “They keep in contact with me, see how I’m doing in school, everything like that. They check on me a lot.” Rivals take: As one of the top players at any position in the Class of 2021, Harris is going to be highly-coveted by schools from around the country as his high school career moves along. Miami did a great job of getting him in the fold early and will need to continue to recruit him hard as well have success on the field to keep him committed for another 18 months.

Commitment Percentage Level: “100 percent” Other schools trying to flip him: Vanderbilt, Duke Why he’s sticking with the Wildcats: “Just the culture. When I got there it was like a big family. I love the environment, I love the campus. It reminds me a lot of my high school right now. Great academics and big-time football.” Rivals take: Joseph has his share of options among the elite academic schools and the fact that he decided to commit so early means he’s pretty serious about Northwestern. Another strike in the school’s favor is that he already visited campus unofficially, further solidifying his decision. It’s hard to see him ending up anywhere else but Northwestern.

Commitment Percentage Level: “I can’t put a percentage on it right now.” Other schools trying to flip him: Miami, Tennessee Why he’s sticking with the Wildcats: “Kentucky says they know this would happen, where I would start getting a lot of offers. That’s why the recognized me early and stuff. That helps them out a little. I mean, they accepted my commitment before I got ranked or had any stars.” Rivals’ take: Leonard will visit Miami on March 21 and seems incredibly interested in the Hurricanes. This is going to be a tough battle for Mark Stoops and company, as the allure of the hometown school is obvious. Leonard was born at the University of Miami hospital. We’ll know more after his visit to Coral Gables, but there’s reason for caution in Lexington.

Commitment Percentage Level: “I’m not gonna say a percent.” Why he’s sticking with the Wildcats: “I talk to Kentucky a lot, but we’ll really talk about things when I go up there. We don’t say too much over the phone.” Rivals Take: Mincey will visit Florida on March 16 and seems interested enough in the Gators. That said, most of the major schools poking around his recruitment are yet to offer, If that happens, things could change but it’s so far so good for UK here.

Commitment Percentage Level: “About 90 percent” Other schools trying to flip him: LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, Florida Why he’s sticking with the Gamecocks: “I love the coaches and I love the school. Coach Eric Wolford coached in the NFL so that’s a big reason they stand out for me.” Rivals take: Walker was a great early evaluation by South Carolina and committed early to the Gamecocks, but his recent explosion of offers is going to make him tough for the school to keep as spring moves along. Expect him to take several visits, both official and unofficial, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him back on the market at some point.

Commitment Percentage Level: “100 percent” Other schools trying to flip him: Florida, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee Why he’s sticking with Oregon: “I like Oregon. They are full of energy. I love it and I have a good relationship with the coaches. We don’t even have to talk that much about football. Look, everyone knows what they have to get to college and do. We don’t talk about it." Rivals’ take: Historically, it’s been difficult for the Ducks to hold on to early commitments from the state of Florida. There are more than 3,000 miles between Oregon’s campus and Williams’ Deland, Fla. home, after all. That’s all to say that this is a situation to monitor. Will Williams sign with Oregon? Possibly, but betting your house on it wouldn’t be smart.

