The 2022 class is on the clock — sort of. As usual, we start slowly with our first ranking of the class with a look at the top 100 prospects, released 20 per day in no particular order. We will unveil two new five-stars each day, as well. Today's group is led by a big-time corner from Florida and the best wide receiver in the Midwest.

*****

TUESDAY'S FIVE-STARS

A fluid receiver who does everything well, Burden will continue to get bigger and stronger and faster — which is scary. Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State appear to be the lead pack early.

A long and athletic cornerback, Singletary takes on all comers and prefers to be challenged. He can play on or off the line of scrimmage. Florida leads Georgia, LSU, Florida State and USC.



TUESDAY'S FOUR-STARS

A physical, aggressive end who flattens well around the corner, Aybar is good against the run as well. Penn State has his early attention but Ohio State and others are there as well.

Bailey is a huge linebacker who can play inside or outside and is a leader on a great team. Alabama, Oregon, USC and Stanford are standing out early in his recruitment.

Blue has exceptional body control and hits top speed quickly. Texas, Texas A&M and others stand out but LSU could be the offer that changes things.

A tall, nasty tackle with a great frame to grow on, Brunner is a devastating run blocker. Wisconsin is the team to beat but Notre Dame, Iowa, Ohio State and others try to lure him away.



Campbell is an outstanding blocker in space with a frame that could allow him to play guard or tackle. Texas and Oklahoma stand out but watch for LSU and Alabama as well.

Carter has good size and a strong arm and delivers the ball downfield with a flick of the wrist. Texas A&M, Tennesse and Florida State are early standouts.

Hamrick is an athletic ‘tweener who plays with his hand in the dirt but projects as a linebacker. He is a pass rushing machine. West Virginia, North Carolina and others stand out.

A tall running back with the ability to slash and make opponents miss, Henderson has breakaway speed. Auburn leads but Alabama, Georgia and others are pressing.

A tall, angular corner with a good wingspan, Johnson is very good at making plays on the ball in the air. Michigan State, Notre Dame and Michigan are a few that stand out.

A tall, rangy receiver with good hands, Knotts is also a red zone threat. North Carolina is a big in-state offer and Penn State and others are also high on his list.

A dynamic dual-threat with a strong arm, Martin is the son for former Vols great Tee Martin. Obviously Tennessee is the team to beat with his dad coaching there.



McAdoo can line up all over the field and could play running back, wide receiver or defense. Florida State turned his head with an offer but Arkansas will be there until the end.

McCall is a big, long safety with amazing range. He could grow into a linebacker. Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma are early standouts.

McMillan is a precise route runner with great hands who sets up defenders with ease. USC, Oregon, Notre Dame and LSU are a few that stand out.

A tall and big linebacker who is perfect as an outside guy of hybrid, Moss is also a leader at a big program. Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC and others stand out.

Rice is a huge tackle with a lot of power and strength who is improving his footwork constantly. Virginia Tech has an in-state relationship but Florida was a big offer.

Stockton has five-star potential; think Jake Fromm with a stronger arm. Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina stand out early and Clemson will be in there when it offers.

