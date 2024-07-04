Advertisement

Arnoux kicked off the event by committing to USC over Auburn and others. Then he went out and answered any questions surrounding his game. He’s got sweet feet which is a must to play high-level cornerback. We didn’t see him hold at all, which is unusual in the camp setting. The future Trojan was physical at the line of scrimmage. Robinson played the ball very well which was helped by his incredible makeup speed. The Georgia native made the most of his opportunity at Rivals Five-Star.

RELATED: Personal loss fuels Omarion Robinson's drive to succeed Robinson has a very solid ranking of No. 121 in the Rivals250. That might not be high enough after he had a phenomenal day at defensive back during Rivals Five-Star. The four-star from Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview has Oklahoma and Oregon on top of his list. He was not holding but stayed in phase throughout routes, knocked numerous passes away and made smart plays all day. Robinson is at No. 15 at safety for now. It’ll be an easy call to move him up the rankings in the next update.

When you are ranked as the third-best safety in the Rivals250 it’s hard to make a case that you should move up. However, Stubbs has a compelling case. He’s a super athletic prospect that can cover a lot of ground on the field. Stubbs covers well and in game action isn’t afraid to strike you. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin star also has a great vertical jump and long arms to defend passes. He decommitted from USC at the end of the event. Local programs Florida and Miami are recruiting him very hard until he makes a new commitment.

McDonald is a very smooth cornerback prospect that seems to do everything well. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout stands at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds so he’s got enough size to defend bigger receivers. But he also has good technique and speed to redirect with smaller, quicker receivers. He was a standout performer in Jacksonville because he never seemed rattled, and was always in position to play the ball. Alabama is getting a great prospect from across the country to plug into its defense.

5. ERIC WINTERS

Eric Winters