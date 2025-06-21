Rivals Five-Star: Key LB storylines heading into Indianapolis

The Rivals Five-Star is being held June 23-24 at the Indianapolis Colts’ practice facility. Here are four linebacker storylines we’re following heading into the biggest event of the summer.

Advertisement

The continued evolution of Jordan Campbell

The Miami commit is one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the country. He could legitimately play on all three levels of the defense and has throughout his high school career. He could even play some running back. But seeing him line up on the edge against some of the best offensive tackles in the country will be a treat in Indianapolis. There’s a reason why teams are still pushing to move him off his Miami commitment.

All eyes on Izayia Williams

Williams (6-1, 210) might be as talented as any linebacker in the country. He’s got a lot to like about his game including the ability to be a three-down player that can go sideline-to-sideline. But his recruitment has been a roller coaster. He has a few commitments under his belt already and is currently part of coach Lane Kiffin’s class at Ole Miss. Will things stay that way? It’s one of the top questions we’ll want to find out at media day on Monday.

J’Zavien Currence’s versatility

The South Carolina commit is an extremely versatile defensive prospect. His ability to hit like a safety but run like a corner while being in a linebacker’s body is why he’s a top player in the country. It’ll be fun to see him in drills but also in 7-on-7 where he can be used as a chess piece to cause issues. Coach Shane Beamer and company got a future star in the Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe standout.

Who takes us by surprise?