The Rivals Five-Star is two weeks away, and prospects from across the country will descend on Jacksonville, Fla., to compete against their peers in the 2025 and 2026 classes. Many of these competitors are known quantities after competing at other top-tier events, but others have had fewer opportunities against elite competition and will have a chance to boost their stock. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Greg Smith spotlights five of these prospects below. BEST OF THE RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Top 10 quarterbacks | Top 10 running backs ROAD TO JACKSONVILLE: Roster | Rivals Five-Star set for Jacksonville

Cure is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Locally in Goodland, Kan., his exploits are legendary. When you turn on the tape it's easy to see why programs from around the country are after him. He’s a physically imposing presence but how will he stack up against the best of the best? A strong showing for Cure would cement his spot as a top-100 prospect and maybe even the No. 1 tight end in the class.

Galloway has performed well all spring and early summer. We’ve seen the track speed and think he’ll be one of the fastest players at the Rivals Five-Star. The question isn’t if Galloway is good but just how good is he? Seeing him go toe-to-toe with a bevy of elite wide receivers will be telling. He’s not afraid to mix up so it should be fun watching the Ohio native compete.

I’ll call my shot now and say Marshall will be part of the All-Lobby team. He’s a great-looking prospect standing at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. He’s got all the potential in the world but we don’t see him often. Marshall has a chance to stamp himself as a new five-star with a strong showing. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM

The Notre Dame commit has the frame that colleges dream of. He’s a great fit at Notre Dame and is one of the anchors of the Irish's class. He’s already a devastating run blocker but there is a big question looming over Strebig. Is he able to hang with elite pass rushers right now? The one-on-ones in Jacksonville will be big for how he's viewed as a prospect. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

