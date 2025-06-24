Rivals Five-Star: The positional MVPs

Derrek Cooper

INDIANAPOLIS – Another Rivals Camp Series is in the books after an impressive Rivals Five-Star event at the Colts' practice facility in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Here is a breakdown of the MVPs at each position.

QB MVP: Teddy Jerrad

Teddy Jarrard, the Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb signal-caller was one of the biggest eye-catchers of the day. He was the quarterback challenge winner with a strong performance in that event, showing off great accuracy and touch. He’s already 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, but he’s also very athletic and he shows off while throwing on the run. He does a good job of layering the football and throwing with anticipation. Jerrad was very consistent all camp long and was a worthy MVP.

RB MVP: Derrek Cooper

It’s tough for running backs to shine in events like this but not all running backs are Derrek Cooper. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout just does everything well. He holds his own in run blocking but where he shines is in space. He ran great routes during the one-on-ones and also had a good showing during the 7-on-7 action as well.

WR MVP: CJ Sadler

CJ Sadler had a terrific showing during the event. He was able to show his ability to get in and out of his breaks quickly during one-on-ones and the 7-on-7 portion of the day. He caught several touchdowns for his team in 7-on-7 and was a consistent and reliable target for his quarterbacks. What really stood out to me though was his competitiveness. Sadler can be quiet out there but he gets after it. He also took several reps at defensive back and more than held his own. Some lucky college will get an electric playmaker that can be used in a variety of ways.

OL MVP: Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown, the future Penn State offensive lineman, usually excels in these settings. Rivals Five-Star was no exception. Brown is very good in pass protection because he’s both agile and strong. Power moves didn’t really work on him because he’s so strong at the point of attack. But finesse moves are difficult for defenders too because he redirects very well. Brown won reps all camp long against some of the best defensive line prospects in the country.

DL MVP: Khary Wilder

Picking a defensive line MVP was difficult because there were so many outstanding options but Khary Wilder got the nod. The Ohio State commit consistently beat offensive linemen at the snap and then used a variety of power moves to knock them off balance. Wilder had some of the longest arms of any prospect in attendance, which he used to keep offensive linemen from getting good hand placement. Even if Wilder's first move wasn't successful, his constant motor, aggressive hand techniques and improved strength helped him win nearly all of his one-on-one reps.

LB MVP: Nick Abrams

Linebackers are always at a disadvantage in showcase events like this but Abrams was able to shine in drills, one-on-ones and during the 7-on-7 tournament. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Maryland native had the speed to keep running backs in check for the majority of the day but what really helped him disrupt quarterbacks and receivers was his length. Abrams had the longest wingspan (83 inches) of any linebacker in attendance and nearly 34-inch arms, which helped him knock down passes that quarterbacks weren't expecting. During the 7-on-7 tournament, Abrams was able to show his speed and awareness in space, helping his team win the tournament.

DB MVP: Jontavius Wyman