Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2021 class and our focus today moves to team side of things. Now that we've tweaked things at the top and across the board, analyst Sam Spiegelman takes a closer look at the updated team standings and provides a few predictions for how things will shape out down the stretch.

1. Does The U have sticking power?

Savion Collins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It's become a routine story at this time of the year. Miami tends to load up on a bevy of early commitments that begin to disperse from the class once junior days and college visits get underway. The Canes are sitting No. 6 nationally with eight verbal commitments, which is good for tops in the nation. Of the early pledges, the headliners are four-stars Savion Collins, Chamon Metayer and Laurence Seymore, all of whom are local products. The question, of course, is whether Manny Diaz and his staff will be able to buck the trend of having the class come apart at the seams or be able to not only hold onto to their early foundational pieces but build on the haul.



*****

2. Is this it finally the Buckeyes' turn?

Jack Sawyer (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

*****

3. Herman's Horns have early momentum for 2021

Jalen Milroe (Sam Spiegelman)

*****

4. Dawgs poised to make noise

David Daniel (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

One thing you can always count on the Dawgs to do is compete for a recruiting championship. Georgia has finished with a top-three class each of the past three seasons under coach Kirby Smart, including No. 1 overall finishes on Rivals each of the past two cycles. The Dawgs currently stand at No. 14 for 2020 heading into the Early Signing Period. As it stands today, Georgia holds an early commitment from four-star defensive back David Daniel and three-star lineman Jared Wilson. There's a lot of room for star power in this class and the Dawgs are knocking on the door with some elite talent. There are early FutureCasts favoring Georgia for the No. 2 prospect in the country, five-star Amarius Mims, as well five-star safety James Williams, four-stars tackle Payton Page and Terrence Ferguson, four-star linebacker Smael Mondon. Should the Dawgs start rolling on the recruiting trail, it may become their year to get back on top.

*****

5. It's early, but LSU has the potential to repeat