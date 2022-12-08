The postseason update to the 2023 Rivals250 was released Tuesday, and now the position rankings get their refresh. The offensive position rankings were updated Wednesday and today we‘re looking at the No. 1 prospect at each defensive position.

Defensive end: David Hicks

UPDATED RANKINGS: Strongside defensive ends | Weakside defensive ends "Hicks is one of the more crafty and elusive defensive linemen in the country that can combine that skill with a college-ready physical profile, making him a true unicorn of a prospect for a pass rusher. In his senior season, Hicks played in one of the more well-coached districts in the entire state of Texas this past season, especially in the trenches, and was still able to generate double-digit sacks and even more tackles for loss. "At the next level, Hicks is a day-one contributor that can start as soon as he picks up the pace of the college game midway through his freshman season." - Nick Harris, national recruiting analyst

*****

Defensive tackle: James Smith

UPDATED RANKINGS: Defensive tackles “When the Friday night lights came on in Montgomery, Ala., the last place anyone wanted to be was on the opposite side of defensive tackle James Smith. When the Carver High School talent flipped the switch, he dominated games with his size and power. Opposing teams dedicated two offensive linemen and often a tailback to help protect their quarterback to no avail. Smith is one of the few interior defenders who can apply pressure up the middle and play the run. ”Along the recruiting trail, Smith has his pick of programs with official visits taken to Georgia, Auburn, Florida and a planned Dec. 9 trip to Alabama.” - Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst

*****

Linebacker: Anthony Hill

UPDATED RANKINGS: Inside linebackers | Outside linebackers "There are few true athletes in the nation that can do what Hill can do from the linebacker position. Whether it be rushing the passer with an aggressive streak or covering elusive backfield threats in coverage, Hill has proven time and time again why he is the top linebacker in the country. "Despite battling injury for portions of his senior season, Hill was still a game-wrecker both on defense and on offense where he excelled at running back. Hill is a day-one starter at the next level with his already developed physical profile and game instincts." - Harris

*****

Cornerback: Cormani McClain

UPDATED RANKING: Cornerbacks “McClain is one of the few players critics cannot poke holes at with his play on the field. The Lakeland standout has the size, wingspan, speed and skills to cover any type of receiver. He can press, play off, and has the awareness to know when to come off his man to make a play. The hips are quick, and he can cover without a handful of a receiver’s jersey. "It won’t take long for McClain to become one of the best corners in the ACC, suiting up for the Miami Hurricanes.” - Wright

*****

Safety: Caleb Downs

UPDATED RANKING: Safeties “In a crowded field, Downs has proven to be the best of the best over and over again. The senior season was something extra special, contributing in all three phases of the game for his Mill Creek squad. "The Alabama commit was an impact player on offense but showed why he was a five-star on defense, tallying 70 tackles with five picks. As a safety, Downs can do it all playing in space, defending the run and covering down the field.” - Wright

*****

Athlete: Nyckoles Harbor