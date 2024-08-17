Advertisement

1. Who is too high?

John Garcia Jr.: Carter Smith at No. 94 overall. The Michigan commitment has one of the top athletic profiles of any quarterback in the class, ranked fittingly as a top-five dual threat passer at this stage, but he has less passing prowess compared with just about every other top-ranked quarterback in the class. Perhaps some of it is because of the prep program he is at, which leans on Carter as a runner much more than as a downfield passer, but it combines with a lack of offseason passing events to form one of the toughest evaluations at the game's most important position. Smith has the arm talent and overall athletic skill to fit into most of the modern elements of the position in the spread era, especially from a read-option and overall decision-making standpoint. But the lack of reps to the second and third level, especially while in the pocket, makes his top 100 status tougher to justify compared to many of the quarterbacks in that range in what has become a deeper year at the position. Even with his experience as a four-year starter, Smith has nearly as many rushes (375) as completions (466) to his name thus far. Throw in a relative lack of competition compared to larger metro areas in Florida and there are still considerable questions to answer before a final ranking come January. Adam Gorney: Carter Lowe is a very talented player and he could be a really special player at Ohio State, but I didn't see a five-star offensive tackle at the Rivals Five-Star. He has athleticism, length and he moves his feet well but he needs more of an alpha mentality when going up against defensive linemen that just want to eat his lunch. Maybe he was taken aback by the level of competition since he hasn't seen it much in Toledo so we're going to give him a pass there – and he has outstanding junior season tape – but he's got to prove it this season to stay so high. Marshall Levenson: Despite a fairly significant drop, we may have Winston Watkins Jr. still too high. He's a bit undersized at 5-foot-9 and I'm not sure what his top-end speed looks like moving forward. This offseason, he clocked an 11.2 in the 100-meter dash, which gives me reservations. Typically with shorter slot receivers, you hope for a quicker, speedy style player to make up for the lack of size. Watkins is still very productive, but it is fair to wonder what his role looks like at the next level given his skillset as of now. Greg Smith: Zayden Walker. Walker (6-3, 220) has a great frame and explosive first step off the edge. So it’s easy to see why the Georgia coaches love his upside. But right now, he’s too much upside projection for me to agree with a ranking of No. 38 in the country. Walker has the potential to be a draft pick one day and could make me look foolish here but we may have overshot his ranking at the moment. Sam Spiegelman: Four-star WR Winston Watkins Jr. is electric, but there's a slew of receivers ranked behind him with compelling cases for better rankings. For instance, newly minted Texas commit Kaliq Lockett, Oklahoma verbal Cortez Mills, Florida State commits Daylan McCutcheon and CJ Wiley and LSU-bound Derek Meadows are all receivers with higher upside. Of course, senior season evaluations will be pivotal in finalizing the pecking order at receiver.

2. Who is too low?

John Garcia Jr.: Joshua Moore at No. 156 overall. When it comes to the loaded wide receiver class we continue to scout in the 2025 cycle, there are few who bring together the physical qualities Moore does at better than 6-foot-3, 210 pounds or so. He'll remind many, at least on the hoof, of the top-ranked recruit from the 2024 class in Jeremiah Smith. We're not saying Moore is Smith 2.0, but he provides similarities beyond his physical build, with his natural strength, edge and catch radius. Moore has great body control to his name and he has come a long way as a route runner, though he isn't quite in the Smith realm just yet. He still manages to find production as the centerpiece of the Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward offense over the last few years. Accounting for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns since his sophomore debut, the Florida commitment should again be among the most productive pass catchers in South Florida despite a lack of elite quarterback play compared to others at more storied prep programs. Adam Gorney: This is one of the best tight end classes especially at the top in recent memory but we don't have a five-star and we don't even have someone one notch away from that status. Georgia commit Elyiss Williams is the best-looking tight end in awhile and he has filled out physically so he should absolutely get more consideration. If not him then Kansas State commit Linkon Cure or Tennessee commit DaSaahn Brame should be higher in the national rankings and should have a shot at a five-star ranking. Marshall Levenson: There are reasons Dramodd Odoms is slotted at No. 187 in the Rivals250, but heading into this fall, there is a good chance we will be moving him up at a later time. Odoms had a rocky offseason and had to hit a reset button of sorts in his recruitment, but he was a heavily pursued prospect. At 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, his body has the ideal measurables you look for to continue being molded at the next level. Odoms has flown a bit under the radar in the last year or so, but the SMU commit is locked in now and should be in for a big senior season. Greg Smith: Brock Schott. The Miami tight end commit (6-3, 225) looks great on film from his junior year. He’s an explosive playmaker with great body control. Schott has strong hands and a good catch radius that makes him a quarterback’s best friend. He was slowed by injury this offseason so he didn’t do any camps but he’s due to blow up in a big way this season. Sam Spiegelman: We're excited to see Jared Smith as a senior at Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson. Smith has excellent first-step quickness and flies off the ball. He possesses superb length at 6-foot-6 and goes into his senior year tipping the scales at 230 pounds. The newly minted Auburn commitment is someone with enormous upside as a speedy pass-rusher off the edge.

3. Who did you go out on a limb for that will make you look good down the road?

