With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to look at the updated position rankings. The offensive position rankings were released Wednesday and today the defensive position rankings are in the spotlight. Up first is the defensive line.

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Williams Nwaneri

Nwaneri dethroned Colin Simmons as the top-ranked defensive lineman in the latest Rivals250 but this race is far from decided. Nwaneri is more of a prototypical defensive end with ideal size (6-foot-6, 265-pounds) and length (wingspan measuring in close to 7-feet). He doesn't face many high-caliber prospects in the fall but he dominates the competition like a top-five prospect should and can consistently overwhelm the opposition. Nwaneri's quickness at the snap is exceptional and, more often than not, that's enough to beat the lineman in front of him. He shows decisive and aggressive hand techniques and continues to show development in this area. Nwaneri's skill set is certainly better suited for defensive end right now but he could see some time on the interior of the defensive line, depending on how his frame and technical understanding develop. As for his recruitment, Nwaneri doesn't seem to be in a rush. He is taking his visits and doing his due diligence. Georgia and Oklahoma have hosted him for official visits over the last two weekends and he'll be in Knoxville for his Tennessee official visit this weekend. Missouri is scheduled to get an official visit next weekend. Even though Nwaneri wants to be committed before his senior season begins, there is talk of a potential official visit to Oregon during the season. As his commitment gets closer, keep an eye on the Sooners, Bulldogs and Volunteers.

*****

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Miami and Ohio State

Dylan Stewart (Rivals.com)

*****

THREE PROSPECTS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Rudolph was in Ann Arbor over the weekend and the Wolverines received glowing reviews from the Florida pass rusher. FutureCast predictions for Michigan have been flowing in since then but it doesn't seem like a commitment is right around the corner. Official visits to Miami and Ohio State are forthcoming and Rudolph has left the door open for more official visits before shutting down his recruitment. Michigan is in a great spot with Rudolph but the Wolverines can't take their foot off the gas if they hope to reel in his commitment.

Smith has been taking his time in his recruitment, unlike his twin brother Jerrod, but it seems like the two will still end up at the same school. Jerrod committed to Michigan a few weeks ago and Jacob, who has taken official visits to Kentucky and Michigan and will be at Nebraska for an official visit this weekend, seems like he’s trending toward the Wolverines as well. No commitment date is locked in at this point but it seems like it’s only a matter of time.