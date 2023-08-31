With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to look at the updated position rankings. The offensive position rankings were released Wednesday and today the defensive position rankings are in the spotlight. We finish it off with the athletes.

A true football player, Sparks works on both sides of the football at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School and does so well enough to warrant attention from colleges at more than one position. Most lean toward linebacker with the 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame, but he continues to display offensive skill on Friday nights and a lot of it translates from the basketball court. It's easiest to see on offense, as he works as a big wide receiver, able to take the top off of a defense just as much as he can move the sticks with precision and lower-body power underneath.

With two years of prep ball to be played, it's tough to make a positional call on Sparks, who continues to fill out that strong frame in the meantime. He can evolve into a tight end on offense or even a full-time pass rusher before all is said and done. The linebacker projection several colleges have next to his name at this time comes as a hybrid projection because of his power, instincts and natural ability to make plays from sideline to sideline – something he has flashed since a freshman on the varsity level.

Sparks will be a fascinating evaluation for many in the years to come, but he of course already has his pick of college programs at this time. The in-state Tennessee Volunteers, who are among those coveting him on offense, were the last program to get him on campus for an unofficial visit while he also saw Florida State and Clemson late this summer. Georgia and Miami are also among the many programs involved with Sparks, who doesn't seem to be in a rush to make a verbal commitment at this time.