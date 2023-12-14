Advertisement

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Jontae Gilbert

Gilbert, a one-time Ohio State commitment, has been open in his recruitment since early in his junior season. A take for the Buckeyes as a safety projection, some programs like Gilbert as a big cornerback while others are open to his two-way ability early on. Since even before Gilbert opened up his recruitment, USC, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee each looked like borderline leaders at one point or another in the race for the nation's top athlete. Gilbert appears to be taking a slower approach this time around, considering all suitors before appearing on another commitment list. Gilbert has a mature build and his game reflects that on Friday nights. He is comfortable with the ball in the air no matter where he is tracking it from and he isn't afraid to get physical as needed, too. Safety is the, pun intended, safest guess of the positions to eventually project Gilbert at, but there is the potential for movement elsewhere as his junior season winds down. In 2023, Gilbert saw offensive time as a running back and wide receiver in addition to his work in the secondary at both cornerback and safety.

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH

Jaylan Morgan (Sean Williams/Rivals.com)

Tennessee: Without any athletes currently committed, we'll divert attention to SEC country, specifically to Knoxville. The Volunteers are in good position to continue to contend for Gilbert, as outlined, but also with Rivals250 standout Jaylan Morgan. The latter is one of the top juniors within state lines and the perception around his recruitment early on is that the Vols are in a good position. Like with Gilbert, safety is the common position projection coming out of the 2023 season, so Josh Heupel's program seems poised to start off the class strong at the position should either talent pick Tennessee. Florida State: The Seminoles have been the trendy program to keep an eye on with Darrell Johnson of Georgia. He was in Tallahassee several times in 2023 and already has a personal relationship with head coach Mike Norvell. Johnson debuted in the Rivals250 as a Swiss Army Knife defender who could line up in the secondary or at the second level all the same. No other athlete projection made his debut in the rankings outside of Johnson.

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Jackson is one of the few athlete projections that likely will have his hand in the dirt at the next level. The younger brother of Arkansas pass rusher Landon Jackson, Lance is already 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with flashes on tape as a stand-up player on the edge as well as at tight end. Naturally, the Razorbacks are considered the early favorite for Jackson's services, though his two-way game has led to a national offer list. Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee are the programs having hosted the junior most recently. *****

Fitzgerald is a true athlete in the sense that he will impact all three phases of the game. As a secondary prospect, he is savvy with great range and ball skills. At wide receiver, he is a vertical threat who wins at the catch point and in the return game he flashes as a one-cut-and-go team spark. The Miami (Fla.) Columbus standout helped the Explorers to a state championship on both sides of the ball just last week, hauling in a pair of touchdowns in the win. Still, most expect Fitzgerald to line up at cornerback or safety in college, where the local Miami Hurricanes could be considered the team to beat early on. Florida and Michigan are also among those involved. *****