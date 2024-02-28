Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2025 OL rankings
With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and next up are the offensive linemen.
LATEST 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Pro-Style QBs | Dual-Threat QBs | RBs | All-Purpose RBs | WRs | TEs | OG | OT
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest movers
Wednesday: New offensive position rankings | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE breakdown | OL breakdown
Thursday: New defensive position rankings
Friday: New state rankings
Saturday: Rankings roundtable
*****
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
WHO'S NO. 1?
The Charlotte-area two-way talent continues to hold onto the top spot among offensive line projections despite taking one step back from his No. 1 overall ranking as quarterback Julian Lewis now occupies the spot. It wasn't because of anything negative on Sanders' end, as there really wasn't much discussion about him moving off of the No. 1 offensive line mark he established at the outset of the 2025 Rivals250 rankings.
Sanders sets the table for an increasingly strong position in the 2025 class because of the total package he brings. He has the ideal frame at the position and continues to fill out accordingly despite having to miss some time because of an injury he played through as a junior. Sanders has that combination of power and finesse to mold into the modern day blindside protector and cornerstone for a program, while displaying a motor that makes his defensive line history make even more sense.
What makes Sanders even more intriguing is the lack of singular focus he has been afforded to this stage of his development. He still has room to grow, technique to add and skills to sharpen before we see him on Saturdays. Also a high-end student with major off-the-field ambitions, there is even more benefit of the doubt behind Sanders’ name and his recruitment has reflected as much. Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee and many others will continue to jockey for position with the top offensive lineman in the land.
*****
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Stacked offensive tackle group: Sanders leads a tackle group that is quickly becoming one of the premier positions in the cycle, now up to five five-star prospects projected to play the position. Sanders, Douglas Utu and Michael Fasusi retain their ratings while Ohio State commitment Carter Lowe and Texas native Ty Haywood also join the five-star ranks at tackle. The first five-star interior offensive line projection was also unveiled in this update as Florida State commitment Solomon Thomas got the bump after a dominant 2023 and early 2024 slate.
Big risers up front: Lowe was the biggest riser among the offensive line recruits, moving up 79 spots within the Rivals250. Three more offensive tackles who have been impressive early this year made their Rivals250 debuts in Mario Nash (No. 174), Alex Payne (No. 197) and Ziyare Addison (No. 201). Of the trio, only Payne is committed, as he jumped on board with North Carolina in January.
One elite center so far: SJ Alofaituli remains the only center projection within the Rivals250, checking in at No. 89 overall. He is uncommitted at this time as his national offer list gives chase. Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Georgia, Alabama, Miami and others are in the mix.
*****
TOP FIVE CLASSES
1. Notre Dame: The Irish seem to always be in the running for building a big class up front and they're at it again in the 2025 cycle. Massive Wisconsin native Owen Strebig is not only the highest-ranked offensive line recruit on board for Marcus Freeman’s program, but he is the top-ranked offensive commitment overall the program currently has on board. Two more members expected to play up front are also on the early commitment list in Connecticut natives and four-star Will Black and high three-star Matty Augustine. Each stands 6-foot-7 or better, like Strebig, in what will be a fascinating group to follow into their college days.
2. Clemson: Another three-man offensive line class is in the books for Matt Luke at his new post. The new Tiger assistant has energized the trench recruiting in Death Valley, led by NFL legacy and Peach State native Brayden Jacobs. The pass-blocking specialist will have his best football featured down the line and he’s joined by two more high three-star offensive tackle projections. Both Jaylan Beckley and Easton Ware stand 6-foot-5 with plenty of room to grow, similar to Jacobs, as the trio looks to be the foundation for the Tiger offense of the future.
3. LSU: Brian Kelly’s program joins his former, Notre Dame, as the only teams this early in the game to sport multiple blue-chip recruits up front. And just like the doctor ordered for any LSU group, each hails from within state lines in four-star tackles Devin Harper and Brett Bordelon as the top two projections at the position in Louisiana. Harper, at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, is firmly within the Rivals250 and looks like the headliner of the group at this time.
4. Ohio State: The Buckeyes' overall class is very strong, up to No. 2 nationally, and now Carter Lowe joins the five-star ranks alongside cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord on Ryan Day’s commitment list. Lowe is newer to the sport but already stands a towering 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, with the type of athleticism to occupy either tackle spot or even work inside if need be once he’s in Columbus for good. Either way, he looks like the next great Buckeye blindside protector, especially considering he’s only a few years into his football career after getting a later start than most.
5. Florida State: The Seminoles also have just one commitment at the position, in Solomon Thomas, as the new five-star continues to occupy the No. 1 offensive guard projection in the Rivals250. Thomas, who is still being courted by Florida, LSU, South Carolina and others, has the versatility to work multiple offensive line positions based on his body of work thus far. We have seen him dominate in space at tackle on Friday nights just as much as we have seen Thomas look like the highest-floor interior projection throughout the camp and combine circuit over the years.