NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Jordon Davison

Davison remained the top-ranked running back in the updated 2025 Rivals250. The five-star out of California showcased the size, speed, quickness and vision that we expected to see from a player of his caliber this season. Davison's toughness as a runner and ability to burst through running lanes is very impressive. He has a savvy, patient running style that allows his linemen time to open up running lanes for him. At this point in his recruitment the main contenders for his commitment appear to be Texas, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama.

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH

Bo Walker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Texas: The Longhorns are putting the finishing touches on an impressive 2024 recruiting class that features two excellent running backs and they are in line for another tremendous haul in the 2025 class. As mentioned above, the Longhorns are in great position for five-star Jordon Davison. The No. 1 running back in the nation has been to Austin on multiple occasions and has a very close relationship with running backs coach Tashard Choice. The same can be said of No. 2 overall running back Harlem Berry and Rivals250 in-state running back Deondrae Riden. Both are very familiar with the Texas coaching staff and have enjoyed their trips to Austin in the past. Georgia: Georgia already has one running back committed in Bo Walker but there are a handful of other top backs who are interested in the Bulldogs. Of course, Davison is looking closely at Georgia. His teammate from the season, Nate Frazier, is signing with the Bulldogs next week. In-state Rivals250 standout Ousmane Kromah is considered a heavy lean toward Georgia and the same can be said of IMG Academy running back Donovan Johnson. Georgia is also heavily involved with uber productive Alabama running back Alvin Henderson, the No. 2 running back in the Rivals250, and South Florida standout Byron Louis.

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Berry, a top-25 prospect, is expected to end his recruitment sooner rather than later. The Louisiana native is likely headed to LSU, but there is some serious competition from a few other teams. Florida has always been in a great position for Berry thanks to assistant coach Jabbar Juluke. The Gators are still working hard to sway his decision. Texas is in the mix as well and could pick up momentum if his recruitment remains open through the spring. *****

Swint announced his commitment to UCF in the spring but the Knights will have a difficult time holding onto his commitment until National Signing Day next year. Florida State has emerged as a major threat to UCF and Swint hasn't been shy about visiting the Tallahassee campus. The Seminoles aren't the only team pushing for Swint either. Miami and Florida are in the mix and appear to be in it for the long haul.