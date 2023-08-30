Who's No. 1?

The five-star retains his spot atop an incredibly talented group of 2025 receivers. Williams is a special player with game-changing ability, but even with his elite skill set, the Alabama commit will be pushed heavily for the 2025 receiver crown. Fellow five-star Dakorien Moore could be Williams’ biggest challenger for the top spot at the position as the LSU commit has rare game-breaking speed and is a threat to score every time he splits out. Williams appears solid with his pledge to the Crimson Tide, but don’t be surprised if SEC foes Georgia and LSU – plus a host of others – try to flip him prior to the Early Signing Period next year.

*****

Movers & Shakers

Kiotti Armstrong (Nick Harris)

Dallas Wilson: The Oregon commit is the second-biggest riser, regardless of position, and his massive move is more than warranted. At 6-foot-3, Wilson is a big-bodied receiver with the on-field production to match his special level of talent. The Ducks will have their hands full when it comes to keeping him as the fast-rising receiver appears open to other schools, with in-state programs Florida and Miami trying their best to keep him home. Kiotti Armstrong: The Jasper, Texas, tight end looks like a grown man on the field and his skill set is quickly catching up to his dominant physical presence. His development, and a projected increase in on-field production, made him the fourth-biggest riser in the latest rankings release as he vaulted from No. 249 to No. 102 overall. Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma are among the early contenders for his signature. Derek Meadows: Meadows made the second-highest Rivals250 debut in the latest update, landing at No. 123 overall. The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman pass catcher’s meteoric rise started with a strong showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles, where his hand size and wingspan already measured larger than that of an average NFL starting receiver. Meadows has a number of Power Five offers, including Notre Dame, which appears to carry a lot of weight early on in his recruitment.

*****

Top three classes so far