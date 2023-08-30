Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2025 WR/TEs
With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and next up are the wide receivers and tight ends.
Who's No. 1?
The five-star retains his spot atop an incredibly talented group of 2025 receivers. Williams is a special player with game-changing ability, but even with his elite skill set, the Alabama commit will be pushed heavily for the 2025 receiver crown.
Fellow five-star Dakorien Moore could be Williams’ biggest challenger for the top spot at the position as the LSU commit has rare game-breaking speed and is a threat to score every time he splits out.
Williams appears solid with his pledge to the Crimson Tide, but don’t be surprised if SEC foes Georgia and LSU – plus a host of others – try to flip him prior to the Early Signing Period next year.
Movers & Shakers
Dallas Wilson: The Oregon commit is the second-biggest riser, regardless of position, and his massive move is more than warranted. At 6-foot-3, Wilson is a big-bodied receiver with the on-field production to match his special level of talent. The Ducks will have their hands full when it comes to keeping him as the fast-rising receiver appears open to other schools, with in-state programs Florida and Miami trying their best to keep him home.
Kiotti Armstrong: The Jasper, Texas, tight end looks like a grown man on the field and his skill set is quickly catching up to his dominant physical presence. His development, and a projected increase in on-field production, made him the fourth-biggest riser in the latest rankings release as he vaulted from No. 249 to No. 102 overall. Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma are among the early contenders for his signature.
Derek Meadows: Meadows made the second-highest Rivals250 debut in the latest update, landing at No. 123 overall. The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman pass catcher’s meteoric rise started with a strong showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles, where his hand size and wingspan already measured larger than that of an average NFL starting receiver. Meadows has a number of Power Five offers, including Notre Dame, which appears to carry a lot of weight early on in his recruitment.