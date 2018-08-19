CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Evan Neal

In the final updates for the latest rankings release, we take a closer look at the storylines related the new state rankings. Here we look at the state of Florida. STATE RANKINGS: Florida | Mid-Atlantic states rankings | Southeast states | Midwest states

1. TOP TALENT

Trey Sanders Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Trey Sanders remains the top-rated player in Florida, as the IMG Academy running back has parlayed a nice spring into a solid start to the season. The running back MVP of this year’s Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, Sanders is considering Alabama, Florida and, to lesser extents, others. He has announced no timetable for an announcement but whichever school lands him will be getting a truly elite prospect with a college-ready build. Sanders is the sort of back that will be able to play from the moment he steps on campus.



2. NEW FIVE-STAR

Evan Neal Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

IMG Academy offensive lineman Evan Neal, the state’s No. 4 prospect, is the latest Florida-based prospect to earn five-star status. Neal, a 6-foot-7 mountain with the frame of an elite player, spent the offseason shedding bad weight and become more fluid. He still has some things to prove, as his playing time was sporadic a year ago, but the massive tackle seems to be on the fast track to becoming a dominant force. Neal is considering Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami and others. Alabama, to which the lineman was once committed, is thought to be the frontrunner as things stand now. That is subject to change when Neal takes official visits this fall.



3. BIG RISER

Jahfari Harvey Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Miami commit Jahfari Harvey has gone from a three-star prospect to the No. 23 player in the state (No. 205 prospect in the class of 2019 overall). Harvey earned his bump to four-star status with a wonderful offseason punctuated by a wildly impressive outing at Miami’s paradise camp. Harvey who has been committed to Miami for some time and is thought to be solid in his pledge to the Hurricanes.



4. RECRUITMENT TO WATCH

Noah Cain Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

After missing out on top running back target John Emery, LSU now turns its attention to Noah Cain, a four-star running back originally from Louisiana. The Tigers are thought to lead for the IMG Academy tailback, but the longer his recruitment drags on the more other schools seem to get involved. Penn State, Texas and Auburn are all involved with Cain, who could be encouraged to look elsewhere if things go south for LSU this fall. It would be a massive failure on the part of the LSU staff to miss on Cain now, as he’s been open about his desire to attend the school for some time. Cain checks in at No. 11 in the state of Florida.



RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK