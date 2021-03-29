 CaneSport - Rivals Rankings Week: Class of 2023 five-stars revealed
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-29 10:41:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Class of 2023 five-stars revealed

Staff
Rivals.com

It's Rivals Rankings Week for the 2023 class and, like always, we kick things off by counting down our five-stars to No. 1. The inaugural ranking for the 2023 class includes four players who have been ranked as five-stars.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Monday: Five-star countdown

Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | Who is the top player at each position? | Gorney's thoughts | Recruiting updates on offensive players in the ranking

Wednesday: Recruiting updates on defensive players in the ranking | States, positions producing the most 2023 talent

Thursday: Who is on the cusp of the Rivals100?

Friday: Rankings roundtable

*****

1. DE Lebbeus Overton

*****

2. QB Malachi Nelson

*****

3. QB Arch Manning

*****

4. WR Brandon Inniss

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}