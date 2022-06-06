Rivals Rankings Week: Four new five-stars for 2023 unveiled

Rivals Rankings Week for the 2023 class kicked off on Monday and the four new five-star prospects were unveiled. Take a closer look at each of the players that was elevated to elite status. The Rivals250 for 2023 class will be released on Tuesday.

WR ZACHARIAH BRANCH

"Zachariah Branch had a huge junior season, he dominated the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles and there is not a more explosive receiver in this class – and it's probably not even close. The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman standout is undersized but he's getting more physically developed so cornerbacks cannot push him around and he's routinely blowing by them anyway. "He has great hands, he's a phenomenal playmaker and Branch should be the perfect fit in coach Lincoln Riley's offense at USC. Over the last couple years, Branch has emerged as arguably the best overall receiver in the class and definitely one of the best playmakers." - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

OT SAMSON OKUNLOLA

"Samson Okunlola has been one of the stars of the offseason and rightfully so. At the Philadelphia Rivals Camp he measured in at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds with an 85-inch wingspan so he checks all the boxes physically. Having watched him work out in-person twice this spring, he has the flexibility and playing strength to dominate at the high school level and be an early contributor at the Power Five level. "Okunlola plays with great leverage and keeps his pad level low while driving his feet on running plays or sliding to stay in front of his man on passing plays. Okunlola will also bring some position versatility to whichever college team he chooses. His skill set will translate to any of the positions along the offensive line but he is clearly more comfortable at left tackle at this point in his career. "Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State all made Okunlola's recently announced top nine. He took an unofficial visit to Oregon late last month and is expecting to take official visits to Alabama, Michigan State and Miami this month" – Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director

CB JAVIEN TOVIANO

Javien Toviano (Rivals.com)

"Arlington (Texas) Martin cornerback Javien Toviano first burst onto the radar in his first varsity start as a sophomore when he was matched up with 2021 five-star athlete Ja’Tavion Sanders and held his own in coverage, something that had been hard to come by against the now Texas Longhorn. "Since then, Toviano has only sharpened his technique while developing into one of the best-looking prospects physically in the entire country in the secondary. His junior season saw him line up against multiple Power Five receivers and lock down anyone that stepped in front of him. He can play man coverage and lock down a team’s best receiver with ease, and can lock down a whole half of the field in zone coverage. In his multiple performances at camps, he churned out solid reps against some of the region’s best competition as he continues to prove that he is one of the best in the country regardless of position. "Toviano heads into the summer with programs such as Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and Oregon among the schools heavily in contention." – Nick Harris, National Recruiting Analyst

WR HYKEEM WILLIAMS