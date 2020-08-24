CaneSport - Rivals Rankings Week: Introducing new five-stars for 2021

OL TRISTIAN LEIGH

Coming in at No. 15 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Virginia OL Tristan Leigh



Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the schools vying to land his commitment.





“Leigh is obviously an outstanding talent and he continues to show the progress we look for in elite prospects. Having seen Leigh work out a handful of times since the previous rankings update, it's clear he is only getting better. Leigh is developing his pass blocking techniques and is really filling out his fairly lean frame with solid muscle mass. As Leigh gets strong in his lower body, he is becoming a more devastating run blocker.

"LSU and Oklahoma are the clear leaders in his recruitment but Ohio State, Alabama, and Clemson are still very much in the picture.” — Adam Friedman, Rivals.com East Coast Recruiting Analyst

QB TY THOMPSON

Coming in at No. 17 in our updated 2021 five-stars countdown is Oregon QB commit Ty Thompson





“Thompson has all the qualities of a five-star quarterback and even though he's not as publicized or in the public eye as Williams or Vandagriff, he's still in their league when it comes to skills. The Oregon pledge has a terrific arm, he doesn't make bad throws, he doesn't try to force passes and trust his arm ability too much and his running ability is also top-notch.

"Thompson was excellent at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles before the shutdown and then at other events this summer, he was either at or near the top every time he was on the field. He has excellent size, an excellent on-field demeanor and the ability to make every throw look easy. Those are the reasons why we moved him to five-star status as the Ducks continue to recruit incredibly well across the region and nationally." — Adam Gorney Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst

S JAMES WILLIAMS

“A Miami commit, Williams has been the subject of much debate in our rankings meetings, but in the end you have to play the percentages. Even if small questions about his physicality remain, his combination of size and athleticism make him a hyper-rare prospect that is almost certain to play on Sundays. Williams compares favorably to everyone else at his position, which was the driving force behind his move back to five-star status. He’s one of the most bust-proof prospects in this class.” — Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Florida Recruiting Analyst

OT BLAKE FISHER

Coming in at No. 19 in our new 2021 five-stars countdown is Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher



