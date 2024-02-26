The first 2025 rankings update since December kicked off today with the unveiling of the 18 five-stars, including four new ones. Take a closer look at each of the new five-stars and why they deserve such a lofty ranking.

“Carter Lowe is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country over the last year. There are good reasons for that. He's a legitimate 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 pounds. He carries his weight well and his frame can still add 15-20 pounds once he arrives in Columbus. “His skills on the basketball court translate well to the gridiron. Lowe is a big, athletic offensive lineman with excellent feet and the foot speed to be used in pulling situations if needed. His ability to pull will make him an attractive candidate to slide inside to guard but he has the potential to be a cornerstone left tackle. “Lowe has only been playing football since the ninth grade so he’s nowhere near being maxed out as a prospect. The future Buckeye has future first-round NFL Draft pick written all over him.” – Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

“Ty Haywood plays with a mean streak that seems unmatched so far in the 2025 class and he said during a video interview Sunday that he likes to embarrass his opponent, not to be the one embarrassed. The new five-star offensive tackle also said that his coach teaches him to play through the echo of the whistle and that's how Haywood rolls. "The Denton (Texas) Ryan standout is tough, plays mean, loves to be physical and is all business in pass blocking and run blocking. "Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, Oregon and Miami are all involved with Haywood with the Crimson Tide's new coaching staff stepping it up most recently.” – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

“There is going to be a very healthy debate whether Harlem Berry is the No. 1 running back in the 2025 class and when all is said and done by December or next February the LSU commit could definitely land in the top spot. "The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal standout is tough to tackle in a phone booth, has great feet to bounce away from tacklers and then accelerate with great speed to the outside and run by defenders. Whether it's breaking tackles, dodging defenders or breaking off big runs when he escapes to the edge, Berry can do it all.” – Gorney

