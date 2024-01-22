The final 2024 rankings update of the 2024 cycle kicked off today with the unveiling of the 31 five-stars, including six new ones. Take a closer look at each of the new five-stars and why they deserve such a lofty ranking.

"McKinley has long been considered elite, entering the final ranking as the No. 3 defensive tackle recruit in the land as a top-60 overall talent. His week in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game, though, showed that we weren't high enough on the LSU commitment. "He has an elite frame at 6-foot-5-plus, with considerable room to continue to add good mass. Once he flips the switch on the field he becomes as dominant a prospect as we've seen in the cycle, able to overpower blockers with leverage as much as he is able to work around them with technique. "McKinley looks like the ideal modern interior defender, one who has all the physical gifts and technique to live in the opposing backfield." – John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

"Jonah-Ajonye had a great showing in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game and the preceding practices. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman has outstanding quickness for his size and a great motor as well. Jonah-Ajonye routinely chased down ball carriers and was in the face of quarterbacks on passing plays. His combination of power, length and relentlessness made it extremely difficult for offensive linemen to keep him from getting to the ball carrier or into the backfield. "Jonah-Ajonye's physical traits, technical development and playing style all point toward potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft." – Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst/rankings director

"Lightfoot was one of the true breakout stars of the all-star game season. The Miami signee was in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl and bullied the competition. He couldn’t be blocked consistently during the week of practice then showed the same thing during the game. Lightfoot had a pair of sacks in the game in a dominating performance. "Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he’s got great size and speed off the edge. That speed along with an explosive first step make him a dangerous pass rusher. His frame will continue to fill out at Miami but he could see the field early as a situational pass rusher. "Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff will have Midwest programs kicking themselves for not landing the Chicago native." – Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

"The in-state snag for Alabama, who looks to be staying through the coaching transition, could become a key weapon in a variety of ways for Alabama. Mbakwe has considerable two-way experience, working as a state champion quarterback in 2023, but his ceiling in the secondary is the foundation of the five-star bump. "On Friday nights he showed plenty of twitch, speed, elite decision-making and toughness on offense, and he's since admitted the time at QB has helped him between the ears as a cover corner. It showed during the all-star circuit, where his strong build, fluidity, top-end speed and physicality at the contact point made for one of the better showings against what was a loaded wide receiver group at Under Armour." – Garcia

"Another close to five-star status throughout his senior season with great varsity tape, Filsaime has long projected as perhaps the most balanced of the elite safety recruits in the class. Late in the cycle he showed it, especially from a coverage standpoint, working as a fluid and comfortable cover man on a college-ready frame. "The Texas Longhorn looked as fluid as any cornerback recruit we saw in the postseason, with true leverage and power coming out of his breaks. Filsaime looks like he can line up at nickel, play in the box or be the deep safety net for a high-level program. "Few athletes in the class possess the pound-for-pound explosiveness he does, and it is easy to see it translating to the field come Saturdays." – Garcia

