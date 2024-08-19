PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the three new five-stars

John Garcia Jr. and Sam Spiegelman
Rivals.com

Rivals Rankings Week for the 2026 class kicked off Monday and three new five-star prospects were unveiled. Take a closer look at each of the players that was elevated to elite status.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown

Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings

*****

QB FAIZON BRANDON

"Brandon took the country by storm after his sophomore season at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley. As a first-year starter, Brandon completed almost 70 percent of his passes for 3,000-plus yards and 36 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

"On film, Brandon brings big playmaking ability to the offense with the arm as well as mobility to extend plays and also take off and run. Brandon has been a notable standout this offseason, shining with his ball placement, ability to see the field and make smart decisions, as well as delivering on-point throws on the move or off-balance." - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

*****

ATH DERREK COOPER

"Cooper has had one of the fastest rises of the 2026 cycle. His combination of size, speed and versatility allowed him to blossom into one of the nation’s most coveted recruits. Most initially projected the multi-sport star as a back-seven defender at the next level, but Cooper’s continued improvement as a big running back has many thinking he could become the next big thing on offense in college.

"Regardless of his final position, Cooper has the frame and truly untapped game to become a focal point on either side of the ball once he fully develops and commits. We’ll see him line up all over the field this fall.“ - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

*****

DE ANTHONY JONES

"Jones has been causing havoc in opposing backfields since his freshman season. Ahead of his junior year, Jones checks in at 6-foot-3 and just north of 235 pounds. He is long and bendy and plays downhill. Jones is a high-motor defender that can apply pressure with his hand in the dirt or from a two-point stance. He can win with speed or power and excellent short-area quickness.” - Spiegelman

