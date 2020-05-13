*****

After seeing Helm at the Under Armour Camp in Los Angeles, there’s no doubt he has the skills to be considered for the Rivals250. Helm has length, athleticism and playmaking ability as a split-out tight end, and he showed that throughout the camp. The West region is loaded at tight end in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but Helm should be considered among the top group because he can stretch the field, he has the size to win a lot of 50/50 battles and he’s a big-time red-zone threat. His recruitment has also taken off like a rocket ship in recent months as LSU, Georgia, Auburn, UCLA and many others remain seriously involved in his recruitment. - Adam Gorney, National/West Recruiting Analyst

All the tools are there for offensive tackle and Northwestern commit Caleb Tiernan to be a four-star, we just have not seen him in person to get those final few questions answered that would secure his spot in the Rivals250. We were hoping to see the big offensive tackle from Detroit this off-season, but the shutdown took place before camps in the Midwest got off the ground. There still could be a few opportunities this summer to see Tiernan before his senior season, and we will be interested to gauge his physical and technical growth. - Josh Helmholdt, Midwest Recruiting Analyst

There are many players that could be listed here, but I decided to go with cornerback Kamari Lassiter. The Alabama athlete makes plays all over the field in high school, and he flashes his athleticism play after play, but his home on the next level will be in the defensive secondary. He is likely to play cornerback, but is versatile enough to line up anywhere on the back-end of his defense.

As more schools got to dive into his film over the last six weeks he has added offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Mississippi State. It is still early in his recruitment, and he is exploring all options, but as his list of schools goes lower his ranking could go higher. - Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst

The top-ranked tight end in the Lone Star State is four-star Elijah Arroyo, who recently committed to Miami. Arroyo is an exceptional pass-catching tight end with an enormous catch radius, strong hands and noticeable athleticism. Essentially, Arroyo is a wide receiver in a tight end’s frame, but he’s also a dynamic and willing blocker that coaches will be anxious to put on the field in Coral Gables, Fla. With a strong showing this season, Arroyo should find himself in the mix to crack the Rivals250. - Sam Spiegelman, South Central Recruiting Analyst

