Texas: 48

Terry Bussey (Brandon Howard)

Texas added three prospects to the list to make the Lone Star State's overall lead a bit bigger. Defensive end Colin Simmons is still the highest-rated Texan in the Rivals250 as the No. 5 player in the country. There are a lot of eyes on him as his recruitment seems wide open. The state has three five-stars. The other two are wide receiver Micah Hudson and inside linebacker Justin Williams. The Lone Star State also has three of the biggest risers in the nation. Athlete Terry Bussey rose 147 spots, while defensive end Joseph Jonah Ajonye rose 141 spots and wide receiver Bryant Wesco moved up 136 spots. For the next round of rankings keep an eye on cornerback Kobe Black. At No. 34, he’s got room to keep shooting up the rankings. NEW 2024 TEXAS STATE RANKINGS

*****

Florida: 41

The Sunshine State only lost one player out of the Rivals250 so it’s holding strong in the second spot. Even though it’s second to Texas on this list, it’s in a tie for the most five-stars in the country. That’s led by Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith, who might be the most dynamic player in the country. New five-star safety Zaquan Patterson also calls Florida home. The biggest riser in the state is four-star running back Chauncey Bowens, who recently flipped from Florida to Georgia. NEW 2024 FLORIDA STATE RANKINGS

*****

Georgia: 32

Myles Graham (Rivals.com)

*****

California: 21

Peyton Woodyard

The Golden State added a pair of prospects to the Rivals250 this time around. Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin leads the way for the state. Sayin is the fourth-best player in the country. Georgia safety commit Peyton Woodyard is still a five-star as well. Keep an eye on offensive tackle Brandon Baker. He rose 64 spots to No. 25 overall this time around and is in the discussion for five-star status. His teammate, running back Nathaniel Frazier, is also one to watch as the top all-purpose running back in the country. NEW 2024 CALIFORNIA STATE RANKINGS

*****

Alabama: 12

Cameron Coleman