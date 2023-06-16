Rivals Rankings Week: States with most prospects in 2024 Rivals250
The updated Rivals250 for the 2024 class was released on Tuesday, with new position rankings being unveiled the following two days. Today, it's time for the updated 2024 state rankings.
The top five states have remained the same, but there have been changes in how the talent is distributed. The biggest change is that Texas has widened its lead over Florida for the No. 1 spot on the list.
Texas now has 48 prospects in the Rivals250 with Florida checking in with 41. Georgia is in third place again with 32. California has 21 prospects in the Rivals250 and Alabama comes in with 12.
We dive deeper into the top five states below.
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-star countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: Rivals 250 released | Ten prospects on the verge of five-star status | Gorney's thoughts
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | QB rankings spotlight | RB rankings spotlight | WR/TE rankings spotlight | OL rankings spotlight
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released | DL rankings spotlight | LB rankings spotlight | DB rankings spotlight
Friday: State rankings released | Who will finish as top RB?
Saturday: Rankings Roundtable
UPDATED 2024 RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | All-Purpose Back | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Defensive Tackle | Strongside Defensive End | Weakside Defensive End | Outside Linebacker | Inside Linebacker | Cornerback | Safety | Athlete
*****
Texas: 48
Texas added three prospects to the list to make the Lone Star State's overall lead a bit bigger. Defensive end Colin Simmons is still the highest-rated Texan in the Rivals250 as the No. 5 player in the country. There are a lot of eyes on him as his recruitment seems wide open. The state has three five-stars. The other two are wide receiver Micah Hudson and inside linebacker Justin Williams.
The Lone Star State also has three of the biggest risers in the nation. Athlete Terry Bussey rose 147 spots, while defensive end Joseph Jonah Ajonye rose 141 spots and wide receiver Bryant Wesco moved up 136 spots. For the next round of rankings keep an eye on cornerback Kobe Black. At No. 34, he’s got room to keep shooting up the rankings.
*****
Florida: 41
The Sunshine State only lost one player out of the Rivals250 so it’s holding strong in the second spot. Even though it’s second to Texas on this list, it’s in a tie for the most five-stars in the country. That’s led by Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith, who might be the most dynamic player in the country.
New five-star safety Zaquan Patterson also calls Florida home. The biggest riser in the state is four-star running back Chauncey Bowens, who recently flipped from Florida to Georgia.
*****
Georgia: 32
Georgia is continuing to cement is reputation for being part of a new “Big 3” with Texas and Florida. There are four five-stars in the state. Athlete Mike Matthews, safety KJ Bolden, outside linebacker Myles Graham and defensive end Eddrick Houston all retained their five-star status.
Georgia is also home to Ohio State quarterback commit Air Noland, who is the biggest riser in the country. He rose a whopping 165 spots to become the No. 67 player overall.
*****
California: 21
The Golden State added a pair of prospects to the Rivals250 this time around. Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin leads the way for the state. Sayin is the fourth-best player in the country. Georgia safety commit Peyton Woodyard is still a five-star as well.
Keep an eye on offensive tackle Brandon Baker. He rose 64 spots to No. 25 overall this time around and is in the discussion for five-star status. His teammate, running back Nathaniel Frazier, is also one to watch as the top all-purpose running back in the country.
*****
Alabama: 12
Alabama is the only state on the list that isn’t home to one of Rivals’ five-stars. There is another distinction that the state holds this time around. It’s home to wide receiver Cameron Coleman, who made the highest debut of any player in the Rivals250 at No. 23. That’s only three spots away from the lowest-rated five-star.
Outside linebacker Demarcus Riddick also continues moving up the list, jumping 17 spots to No. 47. Here’s a name to keep in your back pocket who is outside the Rivals250: Speedster Malcolm Simmons is an ATH that could shoot up the rankings with a strong senior season.