Rivals Rankings Week: States with most Rivals250 prospects

TEXAS – 41

Texas checks in as the top Rivals250 producing state in the 2022 class, accounting for more than 16% of the total ranking. That’s more than the 34 prospects the state placed in the 2021 Rivals250 and the 32 it placed in ranking for the 2020 class. The Lone Star State also boasts the No. 1-ranked prospect in the class in quarterback Quinn Ewers, who would be the first No. 1 overall player out of Texas since Adrian Peterson in 2004 if he can finish in that top spot. Ewers is one of six five-stars from the state, with cornerback Denver Harris and defensive tackle Keithian Alexander also ranking in the top 10.

FLORIDA – 33

The state of Florida is used to being the top producing state in the Rivals250, but it has some work to do to catch Texas in this cycle. The two states have an identical number of four- and five-star prospects, but more of Florida’s four-stars reside outside the 250 ranking. Florida also has fewer five-stars, with offensive tackle Julian Armella and cornerback Jaheim Singletary currently the only two Sunshine State prospects to achieve that status.

GEORGIA – 24

For the last several cycles, Georgia has made a strong case to be considered in that elite tier of talent-producing states alongside of California, Florida and Texas. This 2022 class further bolsters that argument, with the Peach State sitting comfortably in the third spot with two dozen prospects in the Rivals250. Leading the way is do-it-all athlete Travis Hunter, who rises to the No. 2-ranked player overall after this update. He is one of four prospects from the state rated five stars.

LOUISIANA – 15

It is a strong year for talent in the state of Louisiana, evidenced by the state having 15 prospects currently residing in the Rivals250. That exceeds the nine Louisianans who made the list in 2021 and the 10 who qualified in 2020. The offensive skill positions account for nearly half of Louisiana’s Rivals250 representatives, including five-star quarterback Walker Howard. LSU has commitments from the top three ranked prospects in-state, including Howard.

CALIFORNIA - 13

Traditionally considered one of the “Big Three” states for college football talent production, California is in a little drought for 2022 and checks in behind four other states for representation in the Rivals250. While nine prospects from the Golden State rank among the top 100 prospects, just four more can be found scattered throughout the rest of the Rivals250. Cornerback Domani Jackson is the highest-ranked prospect in the state for 2022, and the only five-star.

ALABAMA – 10

Emmanuel Henderson (Rivals.com)

The state of Alabama checks in with a strong class featuring ten entrants in the 2022 Rivals250. This is the most prospects Alabama has placed in the Rivals250 since the 2017 class, which featured 13 entrants. Four of this year’s prospects rank in the top 100, including Alabama commitments Emmanuel Henderson (No. 70) and Robert Woodyard (82). All but one of Alabama’s Rivals250 prospects projects to the defensive side of the football in college.

INDIANA – 8

Kiyaunte Goodwin (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

The state of Indiana checks in with its best recruiting class during the Rivals era, at least when it comes to Rivals250 production. There are have been years when not a single Indiana product ranked in the Rivals250, but this year’s class boasts eight entrants. The state benefits from prospects who transferred in after starting their prep careers in other states. That includes Louisville offensive tackle commit Kiyaunte Goodwin and Indiana linebacker commit Dasan McCullough.

NORTH CAROLINA – 8

North Carolina also places eight prospects in the Rivals250 for the 2022 class, led by five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw. The state has had a couple players finish ranked No. 2 in a class – DJ Humphries in 2012 and Dexter Lawrence in 2016 – but it still awaits its first No.1-ranked prospect. Shaw, who currently ranks No. 3 in 2022, has a chance if he can keep raising his stock.

OHIO – 8

Talent production in the state of Ohio has dipped over the last decade, but it is still the unquestioned leader in the Midwest when it comes to most FBS prospects signed. It is usually the leader in most Rivals250 prospects from the region as well, though recently Michigan, and this year Indiana, have challenged that status. This year’s Rivals250 group from the Buckeye State includes two five-star linebackers committed to Ohio State – CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers.

VIRGINIA – 8