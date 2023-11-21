The Rivals150 for 2025 has received another facelift. A.J. Dybantsa and his lean, athletic, 6-foot-7 frame tops the list with fellow can’t-miss prospect Cameron Boozer coming in at No. 2. There were movers and shakers throughout the list, however, and Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores some of the most notable names below. MORE RANKINGS: Five-Star Countdown

IT'S THE TOP TWO AND EVERYONE ELSE

Cameron Boozer looked like the no-doubt top prospect in the 2025 class when Cooper Flagg reclassified to 2024. But his stranglehold on the top spot didn’t last long, as class-of-2026 mega-prospect A.J. Dybantsa jumped from 2026 to 2025 in early October and assumed the top spot in the Rivals150 immediately after doing so. But while Dybantsa has a grip on the top spot for now based on his long-term upside, there may not be much to separate the two down the road, as Boozer is off to a dominant start to his junior season – a season that already included a head-to-head matchup with Dybantsa that saw Boozer solidly outplay the nation's top prospect and lead his Miami Columbus team to a victory with a 25-point, 16-rebound performance. Boozer definitely is making his case to snatch the top spot back and may be able to do so before winter gives way to spring.

*****

THE 'OTHER' BOOZER MAKES A JUMP

Four-star guard Cayden Boozer doesn’t get the same recognition as his No. 2-ranked twin brother, but the lesser-discussed member of the duo is showing monthly progress as both facilitator and ball-handler. A 15-point, eight-assist effort against a loaded Prolific Prep team on Oct. 12 continued to turn heads. Cayden Boozer is capable of playing either guard spot and is becoming more comfortable using his thick frame to get to spots. He’s long been a reliable finisher, but he’s becoming more assertive on the offensive end with each passing month. His steady development earned him an 11-spot jump up to No. 20 in the Rivals150 The Boozers are near-locks to attend the same college. And while Duke should be seen as the front-runner for now, programs such as Miami, Florida State and Kentucky are also involved.

*****

BIG MAN OSWIN ERHUNMWUNSE DEBUTS AT NO. 16

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound Erhunmwunse is a Nigerian import that boasts not only a college-ready frame but also impressive instincts that have allowed him to become a force in the paint on both ends. Erhunmwunse, who ran with BABC on the adidas 3SSB circuit this summer, dunks almost anything he catches near the rim and is as reliable as anyone in the country when it comes to finishing through contact. He’s also a reliable rim protector and certified problem on the glass. Erhunmwunse is considering programs such as Creighton, Oklahoma, Alabama, Iowa, Georgia Tech and others.

*****

NATE AMENT JUMPS 21 SPOTS INTO TOP 20