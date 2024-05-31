The new position rankings for the 2025 class are being released and so it’s time to look at storylines at each spot. Today, we continue with defensive linemen.

WHO WILL BE THE NEXT FIVE-STAR?

Zahir Mathis

CAN USC HOLD ONTO ITS ELITE DEFENSIVE LINE COMMITS?

Isaiah Gibson (Paul Strelow/Rivals.com)

The Trojans sent shockwaves through the recruiting world in March by landing commitments from five-star Justus Terry and Rivals250 defensive linemen Isaiah Gibson and Gus Cordova. All of the national powerhouse programs were pursuing each of the impressive recruits and, despite their pledges to USC, none of them have slowed their recruiting efforts. Terry was an early Georgia commit and then flipped to USC but the Bulldogs are still pushing to get him back in the fold. Gibson seemed to be favoring schools closer to home earlier in the process so USC will have its hands full holding onto him as well. He has official visits planned to see Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Ohio State and Oklahoma. As for Cordova, he’s still being courted by Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and others.

MAJOR COMMITMENTS ON THE HORIZON

Bryce Davis (Rivals.com)

Commitments will soon be coming in bunches as official visit season gets underway and 20 of the 41 Rivals250 defensive linemen have yet to make their decision. Five-star Elijah Griffin is the big prize right now. The No. 7 prospect in the Rivals250 is taking official visits to Miami and USC in June but plans on waiting to commit in December. Georgia and Clemson will get Griffin for official visits this fall. Bryce Davis, who will choose Georgia, Clemson or Duke, is planning on committing in July. Former Alabama commit Zion Grady is being pursued by Auburn, Miami, Ohio State, Florida State and Tennessee. Iowa legacy Iose Epenesa is high on the Hawkeyes and Miami Hurricanes. Ohio State might be the leader for Mariyon Dye but he is still strongly considering Purdue, LSU, Georgia and Michigan. While Griffin may try to hold off on committing until the Early Signing Period, Davis, Grady, Epenesa, Dye and many others could pull the trigger on a commitment before August.

FLORIDA DEFENSIVE LINEMEN KEEPING EVERYBODY ON THEIR TOES

Randy Adirika (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)