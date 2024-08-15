Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1lFS2hDaXJ6YlNzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

JAVION HILSON EARNS HIS FIFTH STAR

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL05PX1BtVDFLRmlVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Florida State commit Javion Hilson became just the third five-star defensive lineman in the 2025 cycle in this Rivals250 update. The weakside defensive end has a great combination of size and speed that proved to be too much for offensive linemen to handle last season. Hilson’s productivity is off the charts and he’s constantly disrupting plays in the backfield. He’s stronger than he looks, which can surprise some offensive linemen, and he’s only getting stronger. Hilson’s speed off the edge is hard for offensive linemen to combat but it will be even more difficult for them to contain him now that he’s improving his hand techniques and adding countermoves to his arsenal. The physical and technical improvement along with the additional room for growth helped push Hilson over the top and into five-star territory.

*****

BIG MOVES FOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN IN THE RIVALS250

Jarquez Carter (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

IS IT WHEN, NOT IF FOR TERRY AND GRIFFIN?

Elijah Griffin (Rivals.com)

Five-stars Justus Terry and Elijah Griffin are nearing the end of their recruitments. Terry has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Florida State and Georgia while Griffin is looking at Miami, USC and Georgia. At this point, however, there’s a prevailing feeling that both of these elite Peach State natives will stay in-state and sign with the Bulldogs. Neither has set a firm decision date but they could announce a commitment as early as October or just wait until the Early Signing Period in December. Regardless, it feels like a “when” not “if” situation for Terry and Griffin.

*****

WHO IS THE NEXT FIVE-STAR?

Christopher Burgess Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)