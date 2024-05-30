Advertisement

WHERE WILL FIVE-STAR DAVID SANDERS SIGN?

David Sanders Jr.

While there was movement and new names to know throughout the update, there was little drama about the top-ranked offensive tackle prospect. David Sanders Jr. does have plenty of speculation surrounding his recruitment, however, as the trends may have been shifting toward other programs for the North Carolina native. Once considered a Georgia lean, many spring visits have thrust several other programs into the mix from Clemson to Tennessee, with Ohio State and Nebraska recently able to get him on campus as well. There are bigger trips on deck for Sanders, too, beginning this weekend with the program most view with the best shot to win the recruitment: Clemson. The Tigers aren't easy to beat in the Carolinas and Sanders grew up a fan. Also a personnel fit for Dabo Swinney, Matt Luke and company, the timing of the visit could create distance between the ACC power and the next most likely contender. Underestimating national powers such as Georgia or Ohio State wouldn't be wise here, and Tennessee could be the dark horse few are talking about at this stage, so there could still be twists and turns ahead for the nation's top-ranked uncommitted prospect regardless of position.

*****

TACKLE COULD BE THE BEST POSITION IN THE CLASS

Douglas Utu (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Five-stars move the needle and just one was added to the mix in this update – quarterback Tavien St. Clair – so there is a clear top group of recruits to be considered elite at this stage. From a volume, and surely a size standpoint, offensive tackle is the most represented position projection among the five-star ranks. Led by Sanders, there are four tackles among the top 18 prospects in the class, one more than the next closest position (quarterback). Like Sanders, three of the four five-star tackles are also undeclared at the moment. Only Carter Lowe, who is pledged to in-state Ohio State, has made his college intentions known within the group. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman's Douglas Utu and Lewisville (Texas) High School's Michael Fasusi, each ranked top 10 regardless of position, are poised to make several visits ahead of a potential late summer decision.

*****

PROGRAMS PUSHING TO FLIP SOLOMON THOMAS

Solomon Thomas (Ryan Rivera/Rivals.com)

Like Sanders at tackle, Solomon Thomas has headlined the guard position from early on in the 2025 cycle, and there wasn't much push to get Thomas off of that line this time around. The real push with the longtime Florida State commitment, however, has come in his recruitment. Admitting he initially went all-in on Mike Norvell's program because of how close he felt to the program after its College Football Playoff snub, other programs have moved in position to challenge the pledge this summer. The contender garnering the most buzz in potentially flipping Thomas is the Florida Gators. The program has never slowed down its pursuit of the dominant prospect and Billy Napier's bunch will get him on campus for an official visit the second weekend of June. Miami has quietly hung around in this recruitment to a degree, too, while LSU and South Carolina are also in striking distance should a flip go down. As it currently stands, though, it's Florida State with the last official visit set up for its highest-ranked 2025 verbal commitment.

*****

BIG MEN SPLASH IN RIVALS250 DEBUTS

Jake Cook