THE GAP IS CLOSING ATOP THE TIGHT END RANKINGS

Linkon Cure

The top of the tight end group has very little separation within it. Any of the the top four prospects, Elyiss Williams, Linkon Cure, Kiotti Armstrong or DaSaahn Brame, could be ranked as the No. 1 player at the position. They are all different types of prospects, too. The upside with each is very high and how they turn out in college could largely depend on making the right scheme fit choice. Williams has had a stronghold on the spot and will remain tough to dethrone. However, this summer might tell us even more about the rankings here. We’ll get a chance to see more of these guys in person ahead of their senior seasons.

WILL OTHER RECEIVERS PUSH FOR FIVE-STAR STATUS?

Dakorien Moore (Rivals.com)

We can all agree that it would be stunning for Dakorien Moore to lose the top spot at receiver this cycle. He’s a truly elite prospect. Winston Watkins will need a strong summer and season to remain a five-star and keep that No. 2 ranking. But the big question is if anyone else in the group has the goods to become a five-star? Several prospects are in the mix: Caleb Cunningham, Jaime Ffrench, Talyn Taylor and Dallas Wilson. Cunningham is the one that we know the least about because we never see him at national events. If he came to one or two he’d probably make a strong case. The receiver group isn’t as top heavy as previous years but the depth in the top 15 or 20 is very good.

DEPTH AT TIGHT END IS IMPRESSIVE

There’s a lot to like about the tight end class outside the big four. As you look down the list there are prospects who will certainly make their case to move up as we transition through the summer. Brock Schott was one of my favorite tight ends to watch on film. An injury slowed him this offseason but he’s going to make a big comeback when healthy. We should never count out an Iowa tight end commit and Thomas Meyer has the look of the next big thing for the Hawkeyes. Another prospect to watch is Nebraska native Chase Loftin. There is a reason why Nebraska, Missouri, Florida State and Texas A&M are the programs receiving official visits. He’s a big-time playmaker, who transferred high schools to get more opportunities in the passing game.

RECEIVER RISERS TO WATCH MOVING FORWARD

Vernell Brown III (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)